Villa Grove sports wrapup

By Tony Hooker

Boys Cross Country

Kurt Zimmerman put an exclamation point on a sophomore season of superlatives with a Personal Record time of 16:22.59, finishing 22nd overall and coming up just two spots short of a berth in the IHSA Cross Country State Finals at the St. Joseph Ogden sectional meet on October 28.

Volleyball

The Blue Devils saw their season end with a 18-25, 21-25 loss to Tri County in the first round of the IHSA regional tournament, held at Kansas. As has been the case all season, Kayln Cordes led the offensive attack with 15 assists. Logan Lillard completed her breakout year by hammering 6 kills and stuffing 2 blocks. Bella Crafton had 8 kills and Kayci Leith added 4.