Villa Grove Blue Devils team defeated by Jacksonville Routt

By Tony Hooker

Everyone knows that there is a huge difference between putting together a game plan and executing it. That fact was driven home to the Villa Grove Blue Devils football team in their 41–15 defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Routt.

Villa Grove knew that to win they would have to contain the Rockets’ big plays, and for the most part, they did. Unfortunately, the 4 times they didn’t resulted in touchdowns.

The Blue Devils stopped the Rockets’ first possession on downs and wasted no time moving down the field, mixing punishing Luke Zimmerman runs and Layne Rund passes to march from their own 36-yard line to pay dirt on their opening drive, with Zimmerman, who would finish the day, and his high school career with 100 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries powering over from the 4-yard line. Nic Wilson’s point after attempt was true, and with 4:30 left in the first, the score stood at 7–0 in favor of the Blue Devils. Unfortunately, the good feelings lasted less than a minute as Kohen Hoots, the Rockets quarterback bounced off a hit in the backfield, juked another defender and raced 68 yards to the endzone on Routt’s second play of the drive. Their extra point sailed through the uprights and with 3:49 remaining, the score was knotted at 7. The Rockets and Blue Devils then exchanged possessions before Routt put together a sustained drive and scored, making it 13–7 with 7:11 left in the half.

Disaster then struck as Layne Rund’s pass sailed into the hands of Hoots, and he returned it to the Villa Grove 5-yard line. Rund’s touchdown-saving tackle allowed the Devil defense to stiffen, and the blue and gold faithful let out a sigh of relief when a Rocket Field Goal attempt sailed wide right, giving Villa Grove possession at their 20-yard line. Three plays netted a total of 4 yards, for Villa Grove, forcing Bobby Fancher to kick a punt, which was returned to the Routt 48-yard line. A 2-yard run gave them second and 8 from the 50-yard line, and Hoots, under duress, found Ethan Walker for the 50-yard score. The extra point try was good to make the score 20-7, where it remained until half time.

The third quarter was a scoreless affair, as the Devils’ defense, led as always by career tackles leader Luke Zimmerman, who had 13 solos and 3 assists, kept the Rockets at bay. Unfortunately, penalties plagued the Blue Devils on each of their three offensive possessions, so they were unable to take advantage of the stalwart defensive effort in the quarter.

The Rockets started the 4th quarter with a bang, however as Hoots found Owen Geirnaiert with a pass that just eluded the outstretched fingertips of Rund, resulting in a 66-yard scoring play to make it 27–7 with 11:48 left in the contest. On their next possession, Hoots ran it in untouched from the 10-yard line to set the margin at 34–7 at the 8:30 mark. The Blue Devils weren’t content to go away quietly, however, and Rund, who ended the day with 164 yards and one interception on 16-26 passing, mixed passes to Brady Clodfelder, who amassed 6 catches for 98 yards and to Bobby Fancher, who hauled in 4 passes for 45 yards and timely keepers to move the ball to the 2. From there, he called his own number on a hurry-up sneak. Zimmerman then ran in the extra point, and with 4:46 remaining the score stood at 34–15. Routt would tack on a needless touchdown with less than a minute to play to make the final 41–15. The Devils finished the season with a 6–4 record, while the Rockets move on to face Tuscola in a second-round battle on the Warriors’ home turf.