Villa Grove Blue Devils and Jacksonville Routt meet again after 48 years

The year was 1974, and for the first time, the IHSA was sponsoring a playoff for high school football teams. Two of the first to play on that cool Wednesday night in November were Villa Grove and Jacksonville Routt. Now, 48 years later, the two squads will meet on the gridiron once again, and so I thought it would be fun to recapture the memories of some of the principal characters from that first meeting, nearly a half-century ago.

Brian Carr, QB for the 1974 Blue Devils

I remember that we had to get diversified with our offense because Routt was a very talented team and we had to run everything we had! We ran a lot of option plays and threw a lot of short passes. We had a great line. Keith Cler was a good lineman. Mike Sutton. John Helm. Bruce Gocking. Everyone knew that Coach Ghere preferred to run the ball, but I remember that Tim Keith had a couple of big catches for us on down and outs along the sideline. To be honest, we didn’t know what we didn’t know because it was our first game of the playoffs. They were probably the most gifted team we played. They hit hard. I remember that my helmet was full of gold paint. Their quarterback, Dan Rourke, became the head coach at Chatham Glenwood, where my brother lives and they became good friends. Every time we were together at something, Dan would say “I still can’t believe Villa Grove beat us!” Dan had a great career as a coach, won state championships, and one time he told me “I’ll never get over that!”

I went to Parkland and played basketball and then I transferred to Eastern. I didn’t play sports anymore, but I got a degree in Business and Marketing. Right after Eastern, I went to a management training program at Consolidated Communications, and I’ve been there since, 42 years. I manage the carrier wholesale segment overseeing 23 states.

Dan Bowman, head coach for Jacksonville Routt in 1974

There was a missed field goal that was pretty close, and then there was a pass interference call in the end zone that turned out to be crucial in a 14-12 game. We had a pretty good team that year. We lost to Triopia 12-6 and then lost to Villa Grove 14-12. Villa Grove was good. It was quite a trip over there. I remember that. We had a chance to practice at Memorial Stadium and it was a good experience. It was the first year of the playoffs.

What were your thoughts about coaching in one of the very first playoff games in Illinois history?

It was a unique experience. Routt’s always had a good set of boosters, getting things set up, and we’ve always been a football school. Everyone was pumped up and excited. It was new and unique to go on the road. It was quite the big deal. It’s really grown from that time. It was really tough to get in the playoffs then. There were only 16 spots in each of the 5 classes. I remember that there were 13 conference champions and 3 at-large spots. We got one and Triopia got one. I don’t remember who go the third one. It’s funny. I can’t remember all of it, but I still remember bits and pieces of it. I’ve had a long, long career as a coach. In fact, I’m helping my son coach at (Virden) North Mac now.

Danny Powell, assistant coach for Villa Grove in 1974

I remember that Routt had painted their helmets gold, and by the end of the game, our helmets were covered in that gold paint. I remember when Joe Waymire first came to equipment handout after his family had moved into the district before his senior year. He looked like a Greek God, about 6 ft, 6 inches tall, handsome. He had been to a lot of schools because his dad was in the Air Force, and he was always “Yes sir, or no sir,” because of his military background. He told coach Ghere that he had just bought new cleats that were white, and wondered if he could wear them, and Russ said no. No one on our team is going to wear white shoes. I looked at (Coach) Homma and I said, I don’t care if he wears pink shoes, we can’t let this kid get away! <laughs> Joe being Joe, he just looked at coach and said, “Yes sir,” and went and got black shoes. He was a force to be reckoned with on the field, but he was such a good kid. I remember that for as strict as he was on the field, Coach Ghere loved the kids who played for him.

Steve “Stubby” Vandeventer, leading rusher for Villa Grove in 1974

They were the hardest hitting team we played all year because they were just like us. They were a running team, and they hit super hard. They were by far the best of the three teams that we played in the playoffs. It was a complete team effort. We had a lot of weapons. We had Chuck Eisenmenger as a fullback. Duane Piercy and Terry Romine were good runners. Tim Keith was a good tight end. Todd Shunk and Bob Jones were good receivers. We just had a lot of options. Danny Powell, Tom Homma and Russ Ghere, our coaches, always focused on the fundamentals, and that’s advice I would give to any team in any sport. John Helm was short and stocky, but I ran behind him constantly. Number 66 was a helluva lineman and he and the rest of the line could make a freeway for me when I was running the ball.

Chris Yording, running back and kicker for Routt in 1974

The field goal that I kicked that the refs said I missed. I remember that I kicked it really high, and I think the referee that called it was vertically challenged. <laughs>

What are your memories of being in the very first year of the playoffs?

To be honest, I don’t think we thought about it very much during the year. Our conference had dissolved the year before, so we were an independent and it was tough to get a spot in the playoffs. We were 8-1 with our only loss being to Triopia. We didn’t think were even going to make the playoffs. We made it and ended up playing Villa Grove. Our coach, Dan Bowman, had gone to Illinois College, here in Jacksonville, and he had a couple of from the area. I think one of them was from Bement, and he went over and scouted, so we had at least a little bit of an idea of what they were going to do. It was a thrill, and everyone was excited. Our booster club chartered us a bus and it was a big deal.

I ended up going to Illinois State University and graduated in 1979. I came back to Jacksonville and went to work for the Budweiser distributor here in town and worked for them for 38 years.

Joe Waymire, Villa Grove lineman in 1974

I remember the whole school was excited because there hadn’t been playoff football before. They were big and hit hard, but so did we. I remember that we had to win 5 or 6 games in a row, just to make the playoffs and we were underdogs in all of them. I played at the University of Illinois for a couple of years and got a degree in Chemical Engineering and I’ve worked in that field since I graduated.

Todd Shunk, wide receiver for Villa Grove in 1974

That was one of the most exciting games I ever played in, and maybe the most physical. They weren’t big, but man, could they hit! Mr. Ghere told us that when they ( Routt) ran one way, they loved to cut against the grain, and early in the game they ran a play opposite of me, and I was waiting for him to cut back and I got the crap knocked out of me, because their linemen cut back too! I looked up at him and he wasn’t very big, but he could sure hit! I remember that they could move the ball from the 20 to the 20 for the whole game, but we only allowed 12 points.

Tom Homma, Offensive coordinator for Villa Grove in 1974

I was the offensive coordinator. I called the plays and coached the backfield. I was teaching high school biology. It was a night game. It was a beautiful night. For that time of year there was very little wind, it was just a cool, crisp night. We had these scat backs, Stubby Vandeventer, Duane Piercy, Brian Carr and Chuck Eisenmenger were the nucleus of the backfield. Our whole offense was based on those guys, and they could break off some long runs, which was good because we didn’t throw the ball that much. We had some pretty good receivers. That was an exceptional group because they were so tightknit.

Last question: What’s a Mr. Ghere story that you can share?

Mr. Ghere was very intense. He would have the players who weren’t playing that well sit in the front at halftime, and it would get pretty interesting, to say the least.