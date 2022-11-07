Tuscola High School looks to hire next principal

Tuscola High School put up a job posting to fill their High School principal position Monday, Oct. 31.

Superintendent Gary Alexander has filled the role of high school principal since Steve Fiscus resigned shortly after school started. Fiscus had been placed on administrative leave just before the start of school, and the School Board approved a $140,000 buy-out of his contract.

The application deadline for the position is Jan. 2, 2023. The next principal would start July 3, if hired before the deadline.