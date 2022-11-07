TCHS to host Charlie Brown Christmas play

By Dominik Stallings

“This little green one here seems to need a home. — We’ll decorate it and it’ll be just right for our play. Besides, I think it needs me.” — Charlie Brown

You will hear more classic lines this coming week during Tuscola High School’s Charlie Brown’s Christmas play. Tuscola High School Drama Department Director Johanna Steffens said she wanted to do something classic that the entire town knows and is familiar with this year. She first saw the play in Chicago with her family and produced it at Tuscola High School when she first started teaching.

Steffens said that they usually do a musical in the spring and a play in the fall, but the Charlie Brown Christmas play will have some easy Christmas carols as well.

“I’m not a music teacher, but I knew I could handle teaching that,” said Steffens.

She said she was excited about the play and glad that she could include more students in the play.

During intermission, guests can enjoy a hot mug of hot chocolate and cookies from the hot chocolate bar by Becky’s Becky’s Buddies Relay for Life Team. All the proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.

On Sunday the production will have a special dinner theater at 1 p.m. Kenny Hogue from Cast Iron Pub and Irma Lou’s Kitchen will provide lunch at noon before the show. They will also serve desserts during intermission and beverages throughout the afternoon. Guests who are interested will have to purchase a ticket from the high school office to reserve a seat.

Steffens said there is no defined list of students in the play due to substitutions and callouts. We will release a cast with photos in next week’s publication.