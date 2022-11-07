SBL donates physical proceeds to Tuscola Athletic Boosters

Sarah Bush Lincoln recently donated $260 back to the Tuscola PowWows Athletic Booster Club to benefit Tuscola CUSD 301 athletics.

Michele Wilcox, co-president of the booster club, and Ryan Hornaday, the district athletic director, both said they are grateful for the physicals and the donation from SBL.

“We truly appreciate it,” Wilcox said. “It was very generous of SBL to do, and the money will go toward different things our athletes need.”

“We love our partnership with SBL,” Hornaday said. “The clinic here in town is a fantastic convenience, and we very much appreciate the generous support of our athletic programs.”

Before the school year began, the SBL Tuscola Clinic performed physicals for students in the district.

SBL offers physicals to local students in its service area every year, and the proceeds from the physicals are donated to each of the school districts.