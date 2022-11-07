Makenna Fiscus signs on with Mount Mercy

By Dominik Stallings

Makenna Fiscus, Tuscola High School senior, will officially continue her competitive golf career at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, a private catholic liberal arts university in Iowa. Her friends and family came to support her during her signing ceremony at Tuscola High School Oct. 28.

“I visited and fell in love with the area, the coaches – everything,” said Fiscus.

Fiscus visited the Mount Mercy campus in the summer. She played in a junior tournament with two other freshman students and got a better feel for the campus and the golf team she will be part of. Head Women’s Golf Coach Molly Altorfer will help guide Fiscus in the golf team.

Golf has been a passion for Fiscus since she was young. She said she started playing competitively when she was 8 years old. Her father was a big influence for Fiscus to start playing. She said he took her to the golf course when she was young.

“It’s where it all started,” said Fiscus. “I enjoy it. It’s an individualized sport. If I mess up it’s my fault, not someone else. It can be stressful but it can be very relaxing too.”

Off the golf course, Fiscus will study to become a nurse.

“It’s always been something I’ve been interested in,” said Fiscus.

Her journey to becoming a nurse already started in high school. She’s part of a High School program that allows her to become a certified nursing assistant. Currently, she is following other nursing assistants during clinicals and practicing skills she’s learned in class.

During her high school career, Fiscus earned several awards:

Fiscus was an IHSA Sectional Qualifier for 2019-2022, News-Gazette Faces of Fall 2021-2022, Tuscola Girls Golf MVP 2020-2021, Central Illinois Conference (CIC) 2020 Team Champion and Individual Girls Champion, 2021 CIC Girls Individual 3rd place, 2022 CIC Girls Team Champions and Girls Individual Champion, 4th place at 2021 and 2022 IHSA Regionals, 2019 News-Gazette Girls Golf All-Area Honorable Mention, 2020 News-Gazette Athlete of the Week, 2021 News-Gazette Girls Golf 2nd Team All-Area.