Back in the Day- 11/2/22

10 years ago

Nov. 7, 2012

Elena and Sarah Birchenough of Tuscola will each perform several roles in this year’s Champaign-Urbana Balley production of “The Nutcracker.” They dance in nearly every major scene from the battle between the nutcracker and the Mouse Queen to the scenes of snow and sweets that conclude the story.

Tuscola High School athletes were recognized for their hard work and dedication Oct. 30, 2012 at the high school. Tuscola varsity football coach Rick Reinhart said goodbye to 12 seniors who completed their eligibility during this past season’s 4–5 campaign, his fifth season at the helm.

Senior golfer Cameron Westjohn not only put his name down in the Tuscola golf team history book, he also had a helping hand in the team’s entry into the annals as well. Tuscola boys’ squad captured the first-ever regional championship program history, with a 341 at Railside Golf Course in Gibson City.

Head Coach Aja Bozarth returned to the helm of the Tuscola High School girls’ volleyball team this year after a two-year hiatus and a one-year as an assistant. Though she had been there before, it was just like any other new coach, a new system and a few growing pains. The coach leaned on a pair of seniors for leadership, but the majority of the varsity squad was underclassmen, including a pair of freshman who saw time on the floor down the stretch.

20 years ago

Nov. 5, 2002

The pleas of Ironhorse subdivision residents were answered recently, when IDOT agreed to deem North Prairie Street a hazardous situation, allowing for busing of students from the subdivision to North Ward Elementary School.

Tuscola Fire Dept. recently became a registered key agent for the KNOX-BOX system, which offers firefighters a safe, easy access to the buildings of participating owners in the event of a fire emergency.

Tuscola Lady Warriors played some of their best volleyball down the stretch and into the first round of the regional, but it just wasn’t enough, as they fell to a tough Cerro Gordo squad in three games. The Warriors ended the year with a 10-19 overall record.

By virtue of their 48-7 win over Bridgeport Red Hill in Class 2A playoffs, the Tuscola Warriors would be hosting Central A&M Saturday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. The Warriors had six players named to the LOVC First Team, five to Second Team, and another five earned Honorable Mention status. First Teamers were Andy Pollock (offense and defense), Austin Hogue (offense and defense), and Ryan Bonner. On the Second Team were Tyler Hoke (offense and defense), Tyler Quinn, Adam Scribner and Joe Sluder. Honorable Mentions were Danny MacGibbon, Wade Hoey, Ryan Bonner, Adam Scribner, and Nick Kidwell.

30 years ago

Nov. 3, 1992

Douglas County went Democrat at the polls for the first time in almost 30 years, in its quest for change. The popular vote narrowly went to Bill Clinton for president on the national front, and closer to home, Democratic challenger Jim Kleiss defeated incumbent GOP Norm Willoughby for county board.

Paperwork necessary for reopening of the Murdock Coal Mine was progressing smoothly, according to the Ill. Dept. of Mines and Minerals, but those involved in the proposed sale were remaining mum about the project.

Over 800 paid guests visited the Haunted Building, sponsored by Tuscola Chamber of Commerce. The five-day event was held at the old Tuscola Journal building, near the Community Building.

The Lady Warriors volleyball team captured the Sullivan Regional title in two games over Arthur. Team members included Becky Sudduth, Erin Alexander, Missy Erixon, Lisa Wright, Toni Best, Erica Holmes, Megan Sievers, Andrea Wax, Jill Little, Kim Von Lanken, Ellen Nogle, and Heidi Gaddey.

The Warrior varsity football team, showing improvement in almost every game, peaked at Maroa-Forsyth, where they handed the Trojans and 32-0 shellacking. Unofficially, senior Pat Pierce ran for 1,760 yards and score 134 points on the season.

40 years ago

Nov. 9, 1982

David and Lauri Quick of Tuscola chose the name Justin David for their first child, born at 5:49 p.m. Oct. 21, 1982 in Carle Foundation Hospital. He weighed 8 lbs. 12 1/1 oz.

Evelyn Warnes and Kathryn McCumber, representing Tuscola Woman’s Club, donated a $400 check to city officials for improvments to be made to the city’s mini park. With the money, two blue spruce trees were purchased, in memory of deceased TWC members Lida Jane Hunt and Alice Lossman.

Bruce Robinson won the 200cc motorcycle class in District 17, which includes most of Illinois. In winning his class, Robinson earned the number-one number; he would be leaving amateur racing and going to pro racing in the spring.

Steve Bates carried the ball 30 times for 201 yards, finishing the regular season with 1,926 yards rushing in the Warriors’ 34-6 win over Sullivan. Finishing the season with an 8-1 record, Tuscola would meet up with Fithian Oakwood for the first round of 2A post-season play.

50 years ago

Nov. 2, 1972

Jarman Memorial Hospital would be receiving $11,821.17 as a settlement regarding a price fixing scheme involving the drug tetracycline. Jarman had been overcharged for purchases of the broad-spectrum “wonder” drug.

Mr. and Mrs. Gaylord Schweighart of Tuscola announced the engagement of their daughter Jan to Greg Hastings, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bob Hastings of Tuscola.

Members of the Altar Society of Forty Martyrs Catholic Church served about 365 persons at its annual turkey dinner and bazaar held recently. Mrs. Barbara Utterback served as chairman of the event.

The Tuscola Warriors bowed to Sullivan 30-8, the loss moving them to third place in the conference.