Tuscola police officer retires after 21 years

By Dominik Stallings

Tuscola Police Officer Gary Miller is retiring at the end of October. Miller has worked for the city for 21 years.

Miller’s career started in 1998 when he was hired as a correctional officer at the Douglas County Sheriff’s office. He also worked at the Urbana Juvenile Detention Center for seven months before transferring to Tuscola in 2001.

Miller said he always wanted to work in law enforcement but also to have a university degree. So he went to Eastern Illinois University and received a bachelor’s degree in recreational administration, learning program and event planning and administration and leadership theory. He later received his master’s degree in guidance and counseling.

After graduating, he worked as the coordinator at Texas A&M student housing. Then, he returned to Douglas County to spend more time with his family.

“I started to pursue a career in law enforcement and that’s when I decided to pony up and do it,” said Miller.

During his time in Tuscola, his best memories come from working with his colleagues in Tuscola and in neighboring towns. Miller said that he voluntarily worked the midnight shift for the last 11 years.

“Smaller towns don’t always have people on duty, so you rely on others. Other towns work close with each other and deal with some fairly serious things on occasion,” said Miller. “That’s your support system.”

The midnight shift has gotten harder for Miller throughout the years, but he’s learned to deal with them.

“Just looking forward to finally being able to go bed like a normal human being at a reasonable time,” said Miller.

In the future, Miller plans to take a vacation and hunting trip once he officially retires.

“I’m hoping to watch the wildlife a little bit and hunt in Cumberland County; lots of deer and pheasants there,” said Miller.