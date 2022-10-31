Tuscola Alley and parking lot improvement project continues

By Dominik Stallings

Construction crews are currently upgrading some of the downtown alleys and parking lots. Right now, workers began preparations for the alleyway right behind City Hall and the western side of the community building parking lot.

“It’s a good project. It will have a significant visual impact on the downtown,” said Drew Hoel, city administrator.

The improvements will cover the entire block between City Hall and Sale street. They are also planning on upgrading the western part of the alleyway by the community center. Four parking lots will be improved as well, including the Community Center parking lot, Senior Center parking lot, City Hall parking lot and the parking lot adjacent to the fitness center. The city has also extended and offered to repave the private spaces in these areas at no charge to owners.

“They want to clean up the alleys and beautify them,” said Hoel.

There have been some minor setbacks for construction and business owners as well. Crews had to reroute some utility lines like gas, electricity and fiber while preparing the alleyway. They will have to finish re-routing before they are able to pour concrete. Garbage disposal and deliveries have also been impacted by the construction.

Hoel said that the city wants to limit the disruption caused by construction as much as possible. With the upcoming election, he said that the city will make accommodations for voting at the community building during the construction process.

The alleyway improvements happening now are only phase one of the project. In spring 2023, the city will finish the Community Center alleyways’ western side and create a “green space,” a dedicated gathering space for community events like outdoor concerts or flea markets.

Hoel said the City Council would plan the details of phase two during winter 2022.