Supporters of school aides turn out for Board meeting

By David Porter

More than 40 people attended Monday’s Tuscola School Board meeting largely in support of paraprofessionals, also known as teachers’ aides. Another 50-plus watched live through The Journal’s Facebook page. The aides have unionized and are in their first contract negotiations with the Board. After failing to reach an agreement, the Board requested federal mediation.

Several people addressed the Board including parents, aides and a teacher to urge the Board to settle with the union.

Paraprofessional Katie Burlew said the difference between what the union wants and where the Board wants to settle amounts to $20,000 over three years. She noted that prior to public comment, the Board’s auditor, Russ Leigh, reported that the district is “in great shape.” Leigh said the district’s fund balances had increased $3 million in the past year but questioned whether that trend would continue.

One of the more passionate messages came from Denise Montavon, who has two autistic children in the district. She said her eldest child is non-verbal and “not easy” to work with. “He’s lovable, but he’s not easy,” she said. “They loved him hard,” she said of the aides.

She said the paraprofessionals “make the difference” in her children’s education. “It makes me wonder – I know their value, but do you?” she asked the Board. She asked whether her children’s futures are “worth the money” and implied that the Board would not be as reluctant if paraprofessionals were working with “star athletes.”

Burlew, who is a library aide at East Prairie Middle School, said she didn’t become a paraprofessional for the money but does “expect to be fairly compensated.” She said her gross earnings last year totaled $17,000. She said her take-home pay “barely covers the groceries” and that she supplements her income by working as a property manager.

Liz Koehne, another paraprofessional, said she also works at the after-school PASS program, which pays her $18 per hour. Most of the paraprofessionals earn around $14 per hour. “I don’t feel valued or appreciated,” she said.

She described some of the students she tutors as part of her job as an aide. One cries everyday but will stop crying for her. Another does not get homework help at home. She described how she has helped students who were failing.

Robin Stone said she also supplements her paraprofessional wages as a real estate photographer and at Hardee’s. She said Hardee’s, a fast food chain, has great benefits and she earns $2 per hour more than her job as an aide. She noted that she has a bachelor’s degree, is fluent in Spanish and has 14 years experience in education.

Burlew said the paraprofessional wages are not enough to support a family, and if it was not for her spouse’s income, she would be eligible for welfare benefits.

Stone and Rachel Haste shared recent pay stubs. For a two-week period last month, Stone’s new pay was $740.13. Haste’s was $818.69. Both earn $14 per hour. Haste said she has worked for the district for 14 years and has been injured by students more than once. She said she has supplemented her salary with daycare services and by cleaning houses. Haste asked the Board to “imagine my surprise” when she learned that new aides had been hired at higher wage than some who had been working for the district for years.

Kendra Buchanan, another aide, echoed comments about the wages and added, “Teachers can’t do what they do without paraprofessionals.”

Kimberly Martin graduated from Tuscola High School in 2012 and works as an aide at North Ward Elementary School. She said she recently gave birth to her second child and that the $14 per hour she earns is not enough to cover the costs of daycare for her children.

Margie Carter spoke as a parent. Using clips from The Journal, she reminded the Board members of statements they made when running for the office. She said Darold Spillman included support staff as part of the greatest strengths of the district and how he planned to reach out to the community, support staff and students. She reminded Bob Devlin and Brad Ingram of their pledges to support education before her five-minute time limit ran out.

Kindergarten teacher DeAnn Brookins praised the paraprofessionals for the work they do. “They are pulled in many different directions,” she said. “They are truly priceless.”

Prior to public comment, auditor Russ Leigh said the district had again earned the state’s recognition status indicating that there were no financial red flags. He said last year was good for schools in general and that Tuscola schools had benefited from an increase in the personal property replacement tax, sales tax and federal COVID funding. He speculated that this being an election year has played a part in funding increases to schools.

He also speculated that the state may require schools to start paying more of teachers’ pension liabilities as the state has a $9.5 billion deficit in that area. He said the increase in personal property replacement tax may be a prelude to shifting the pension responsibility. He said the state cannot trim enough out of its budget to eliminate that deficit.

Tuscola schools took in more than they spent last year, he said. There was nearly $12 million in revenue last year and less than $9 million in expenses. The education fund grew by $3 million, he said.

The cost per student has gone up. He said that’s partly because enrollment has gone down and partly due to all of the grant money that was spent. Last year’s cost per pupil was $11,434 compared to $10,640 last year and $9,958 the year before that. The Board approved the audit.

Supt. Gary Alexander said the district received $99,949.50 in sales tax revenue last month. He said that is the largest amount in the four years that he’s been here.

The Board also approved hiring Design Mechanical as a third party reviewer for Phase 2 of the district’s building renovations. Alexander said a third party review is required when utilizing energy performance contracting.

Following a closed session, the Board accepted resignations from Toby Ring as assistant high school softball coach and Melissa Lemay as school nurse (effective Nov. 11). They approved hiring Hannah Scott as a paraprofessional and accepted Kim Miller’s letter of intent to retire following the 2024-25 school year.

The Board also approved a memorandum of understanding with the teacher’s union to make the speech teacher full time for the 2022-23 school year.

Donations were accepted as follows: anonymous, $200 for Help a Child; anonymous, $200 for SADD; Dairy Queen fundraiser night, $250 for MTSS and $250 for TCHS Sunshine; Ian Rominger – TE Connectivity, $102.45 for Social Skills; and Tuscola Kiwanis, $250 for Help a Child.