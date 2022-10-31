My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

I’m thinking about some of the “what ifs” tonight. We’ve all heard about the “what if” that lends an idea or two related to having a second life, a reincarnation into a new world. Maybe not this world but a second life here or somewhere else. Where somewhere else? I don’t know the answer to that. Most of us were raised to believe that regardless of here, there, or somewhere else, that after we die it won’t be the end of us completely. Some believe our soul will live on, only the body dies. What that means exactly has never been explained to me. Probably because no one really has a good idea just how to explain it. So what would you do differently should you find yourself reborn somewhere else other than here? What would be the ground rules? There would have to be guidelines. After all, time couldn’t progress as it had in your first life because you would have all the answers before each new event took place.

So how would it work? I’ve had this discussion a time or two in my life with friends but mostly for fun. I don’t think any of us were serious about how we might do things differently but one thing was for sure; we all walked away wondering, ‘what if”. There are a couple of things that have me thinking about this again tonight. First there is Tic Tok. Yes my boys got me signed in and hooked on watching tic toks when I’m bored. I have to admit that I get into debates with some of these idiots that post comments about things they know nothing about. It’s all in fun though. And yes I deliberately try to get under their skin. Anyway there is a guy that posts slide presentations. These slide presentations picture everything you could imagine from the seventies and early eighties. Everything that I remember about the era because I was there living in it. First and foremost are the cars. Mostly the cars are muscle cars from the time or fifties hot rods that were custom built from bits and pieces from other cars. There wasn’t near the aftermarket back then so hot rodders made due from what they scavenged from junk yards. If I could do it all again I would have stripped and stock piled hundreds more parts than I did my “first” time around. This guy has pictures of every single muscle car manufactured back in the day with all the crazy modifications we used to do to them. Looking back we did more harm than good to the overall appearance of those cars. All any of them really needed were wider tires. But no! We jacked the rear ends up in the air causing the fuel in our carburetors to distribute poorly , put tires and wheels on them way too big, and some guys even hung side pipe exhaust on these beautiful cars back in the day. So if I get a second chance, would I choose the same cars I did back then or would I have bought something different? Would I leave my cars alone or would I modify them the same or even more? Something for sure I’d like to have a second chance at.

What about my career? This is an area I don’t think I’d change a thing. I’ve had opportunities to leave Tuscola and probably any of these opportunities would have benefited me financially. But I would have had to leave Tuscola and my family. It wasn’t worth it to me. I’m not complaining, I’ve done well enough staying home. Especially now I feel fortunate to have stayed here in a rural and safe community. Parts of this country are on the brink of civil war. If violent crime is not gotten under control in our larger cities, civilians will be killing civilians to maintain neighborhood order. We won’t be exempt from this violence. Eventually these people will flee to our safe and orderly communities in order to escape the violence from where they last lived. The results will be disastrous for our rural communities because the violence will only trickle down and find its way to us. So no, I wouldn’t change my career course unless in this second life some incredible opportunity presented itself. But again, knowing what I know in this life, that opportunity would have me landing in a safe rural community regardless.

So what about the “what ifs” of my past relationships? I’ll tread lightly here and navigate my answer carefully. “Well Craig you can’t say you would change your past relationships because you have two sons that wouldn’t be here if you did right? I disagree because I’m talking about a second existence, reincarnation, that might not even be here on this earth. And because my sons are already here wouldn’t they also have the same chance at a second life as you and I would? I think so. If we assume our children wouldn’t have been born because we chose a different partner that would mean all of us living now might not be here right? So my thinking is, if you’re already living your own life and everything is equal, our children also should get the same opportunity we would right? This whole philosophical discussion is probably way above my average intelligence. I’m throwing my thoughts about this out there because there are some people past and present, considered geniuses, that believe this is true. Much has been written about reincarnation. Even the bible alludes to living creatures that die moving on to a new presence somewhere else. I’m sixty-five years old now so what I’ll say about my relationship scenario is this; if now I find myself in a relationship with someone I would consider the love of my life I would promise that person that I would find them somehow, someway in our second coming wherever that existence might be. Again, I’m sixty-five now and being younger in my second life I would want to spend much more time than I have left now with that person. So of course I’m going to search my new world all over to find that special person. I’m not married now anyway so finding that love of my life wouldn’t be disrespecting anyone. Probably, maybe there would be children but that wouldn’t mean my two sons never were born because they also would get the same second opportunity as everyone else I believe. What I’m curious about though is this; how would our first children figure into our next lives? Okay, I’m going to stop here because this theory of reincarnation, a second life of sorts, is taxing my brain so I’m going to leave this here. And if this old brain has to do this all over again I need to save as much of it as I can.

