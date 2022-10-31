Local schools deal with security threats

Tuscola Schools handles potential school threat

By Dominik Stallings

Tuscola and Villa Grove schools dealt with unrelated threats of violence last week.

A social media stunt sounded alarm bells and prompted a police investigation Oct. 19. While the school has upped its security measures, Police Chief Craig Hastings said there was no actual intent to harm students.

The social media post warned of a threat to Tuscola students. The administration followed up with police after sending out a letter to inform parents and guardians.

“We suspected this wouldn’t turn into something,” Hastings said, “but you have to check every single one of them out.”

Superintendent Gary Alexander sent out a letter and forwarded the post made by the “Student Union,” which doesn’t exist. In his letter, Alexander stated that parents could email or call the school secretaries to excuse their children from attending Monday, Oct. 24, the day of the alleged threat.

In a followup letter sent out by Alexander Oct. 20, he outlined the background of the incident. Some users on Tik Tok, a popular social media platform, created a “Furry list.” The list entailed several people; generally “furries” are people who purportedly have a strong interest in anthropomorphic animals. Oftentimes “furries” get bullied or criticized online.

Alexander stated that on Thursday, Oct. 19, a sixth-grade student made a similar list with 16 names. The administration found out shortly after and took immediate disciplinary action. They additionally called every parent with a child on the list.

Tuscola Police officer Dakota Mohr helped the school district establish the details of the incident. A high school student, who had a sister was on the list, became worried. She reportedly embellished the information to a group of friends on another instant messaging platform.

A student within the group took the embellished story at face value and wrote the post with the intention of informing friends and family.

In his letter, Alexander stated “They were falsely told there was a list with 230 students, the incident would happen on Monday, and the administration was doing nothing. The Furry list had 16 students, no date, and was dealt with by the administration.”

The first student proceeded to release the original post into the public and created the “student union” as an attempt to help the situation and inform the public.

Police have talked to both students involved in the creation of the post, as well as their parents. The student who made the original post released an apology afterwards.

“I will also follow up with both students. I hope a lesson can be learned from this incident. First, before posting something, make sure it is accurate. Too many people today can hide behind their computers and say whatever they want because they don’t have to look a person in the eye.” said Alexander.

Hastings said that police presence would still be in the schools as per usual, but will not be inside the buildings.

Student arrested at Homecoming pep rally

By Dominik Stallings

Villa Grove police arrested a student at 7 p.m. Oct. 19, after a physical altercation involving a potentially dangerous weapon during the homecoming pep rally, said Villa Grove Chief of Police Robert Rea.

No students required any medical attention.

Rea said a group of juveniles taunted the arrested juvenile into fighting. He said the arrestee dropped a BB gun from a satchel when the fight broke out. Afterward, a student saw the weapon, resembling a real firearm and yelled, “gun.”

Police monitoring the event responded immediately and took the arrestee into custody and confiscated the BB gun.

Students claimed that the arrestee had a knife in their possession during the altercation. Rea said there was no evidence of a knife at the altercation, although the investigation is still ongoing.

School officials canceled the rest of the event and advised students to call their parents to pick them up.

Villa Grove Superintendent Carol Munson sent a letter to parents approximately an hour after the incident, informing them what happened. In the letter, Munson stated that the school district would take disciplinary action per state law and school code.