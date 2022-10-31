Local History brought to life in Camargo

By Dominik Stallings

Have you ever wondered how Villa Grove got its name? If you live there, you might already know George Henson’s name. He was the Camargo Township Supervisor in 1868, overlooking the town as it grew in the 1800s.

He sold the original site to the Chicago and Eastern Illinois Railroad when they built a line through the area. The railroad later sold it to Frisco, who would make a division point with the railroad repair facility, shops and houses for families. The “new” village was raised across the Embarras river from the “old town” and became a city in 1904.

Henson was one of the first people to build a house in the new town. The house would be called the “Henson House.” It also gained the nickname “the villa in the grove.”

A man named Hiram Beckwith, an attorney for the Chicago and Eastern Illinois Railroad, suggested calling the town “Hensonville” since the railroad passed through their property.

Henson and his wife Eliza decided the town should be named Villa Grove, after the Henson house nickname “the villa in the grove.”

