Hugo residents Paul and Starr Wilhelm volunteer in Florida with the Red Cross

By Tony Hooker

For most folks, news of a devastating hurricane like Ian, which recently battered Florida, is enough to make them want to avoid the area.

Not so for Hugo residents Paul and Starr Wilhelm, who, along with thousands of other Red Cross Volunteers, headed immediately into the devastation to help in any way that they could. I recently sat down with the couple to discuss their recent two-week sojourn.

When did you go to Florida to help?

<SW>We left on the 1st of October and got back on the 16th.

Oh wow! You were there 15 days!

How soon after the hurricane hit did you arrive in Florida?

<SW> Around 4 days.

How did all of that come to be?

<PW> When the Red Cross knows your ERV drivers, they’ll ask you if you are able to go.

What does ERV stand for?

<SW> Emergency Relief Vehicle.

That is something that is red cross specific?

<PW> yes.

How did you come to be ERV drivers?

<SW> Before we retired, we had some friends who volunteered with Red Cross, and we decided that it was something we wanted to do. We’ve been members of Red Cross for 5 years now.

How many disasters like this have you responded to?

<SW> This is my second one.

<PW> This is my first.

What was the first disaster you responded to, Starr?

<SW> Ida, in Louisiana.

Are you able to grade them on scale?

The one in Ft Myers is absolutely a disaster, but the one in Louisiana was devastating too.

What does an ERV driver do?

<PW> We have a kitchen that they report to, and the Southern Baptists make all these meals up for lunch and dinner. They put them in big containers, and we put them on our truck and go to a certain location and distribute them.

How many meals would you say you served over the 15 days?

<SW> Close to 4000.

And the Red Cross does this wherever they’re needed, right? How far away would you be willing to go to help?

<SW> We’ll go wherever we’re needed.

You can’t fly to the site. How do you get there?

We picked up the ERV in Decatur, IL and drove down. Normally, when you go to a disaster, you work your two weeks and then someone else will fly in and you fly home. It ended up that they had more emergency vehicles than they had drivers, so we ended up driving the ERV home.

Paul, since this was your first event, what was the first feeling you felt? Were you just in awe?

(PW)I was. Since this was my first it was exciting, and I really didn’t know what to expect. Starr kind of filled me in on the side on what to expect and what we were going to do. I kind of just fell into it. When we got the truck loaded and got to our location, she kind of told me what to do to get the food ready to go. Normally, when we were giving the food out there were three people. Two of us would be filling the clamshells and Starr would be near the window passing them out. She also would try to give out some cookies or a bag of chips or fruit and silverware. Most of the people there were so appreciative. Some of them came back every day and they would just thank us and thank us. It was heartwarming to know all of this.

Were you able to provide water?

<PW>Yes. Budweiser provides a lot of water in Budweiser cans. They donate that to the red cross. Thousands and thousands of cans. We put it on our truck, and we set it outside. We aske people if they want it and they say yes. Sometimes they take a six pack and sometimes they take a whole case. A lot of those places don’t have water or electricity yet, and they would ask if they could have more than one. The national guard was there, and they and many other organizations provided water and tarps and ice, lots of ice. Everyone seemed to come together and help. The Southern Baptists stayed in their church for a week, and they come to where the kitchen is, and they will do the meals every day. Sometimes they’re there every morning at 4 am.

How did you first get involved in this?

<SW>We were friends with a couple from Tolono, who had gone to New York after 9/11. When they came back, they were telling us about it, and we decided that is something we would like to do.

<PW> We decided to give back to the people who are less fortunate.

<SW> We would drop off at a shelter and at a 55 and older retirement center. We also asked had a route that was actually flooded. We drove through water and those people were just so grateful.

<PW> They didn’t have electricity. The didn’t have an idea of what to do, and they kept coming to us.

There were some that would walk several hundred feet with water.

Do you stay in the IRV?

The first night, we got down to a church and there were cots, and it was HOT!

SSW > then they took us to a camp, and they moved us to a semi box trailer. <PW> They were air conditioned. There were six air-conditioned trailers and they just lined them up.

How about meals Do you eat what you’re serving?

PW> After they moved us, there was a kitchen set up there and they would serve us breakfasts and dinner.

<SW> We didn’t always have time to eat.

<PW> There were times when we wouldn’t get back until 7 or 7:30 at night. I don’t think you ever really rest. There was a place there that was 24/7 and I was usually the first person up.

<EW> Each disaster is different. When I went to Louisiana last year, we slept in an arena. We had a kitchen here, which isn’t always the case. Red Cross gives you a mission card, and it gives you x amount of dollars on it, and that’s for you to eat on, if you need to.

I actually stood in line at a McDonalds and walked through the drive through. A lot of these places were closed until they got their a/c back on.

Last question. They say that you always take back more than you give. Do you believe that to be true?

<SW> Yes.

<PW> I think so.

<SW> We came back with a full heart. We were both exhausted. <laughs>

<PW> It’s exciting to do it, but it’s heartbreaking when you have to leave.