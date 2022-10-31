City Council to discuss annual property tax levy

By Dominik Stallings

The Tuscola City Council said that the annual property tax levy will be discussed at the next meeting, Nov. 14.

According to Drew Hoel’s report, this year will be unusual because the equalized assessed valuation (EAV), which has previously been subject to tax increment financing (TIF), is now available for the general levy. It will also be available for all other taxing districts, which amounts to about $16 million of “new” EAV. Hoel explained that this would spread the levies across a broader base.

TIF is a way to finance real estate developments and improvements like sidewalks, streets or other infrastructure including business incentives. Cities or other taxing bodies can make joint investments with the intent to invest and leverage any short-term gains so that the taxing body will receive larger financial gains in the future.

According to Kensington Research and Recovery, “The Equalized Assessed Value (EAV) of your property is the product of the assessed value of your property (both land and improvements) and the State Equalization Factor, which is set by the Illinois Department of Revenue.”

Hoel stated that operating and administrative costs paid from TIF previously will now come from the general fund. As a result, the city will likely have to increase the property tax levy to “capture” the new EAV. Hoel speculated that this would increase the levy by 30% and trigger a public hearing in compliance with the Truth in Taxation Act. However, since the levies are spread across a wider base, homeowners would most likely see a similar or lower tax bill next year.

The Council will announce the exact amount of the tax levy increase and hold a public meeting before Nov. 28.

The City Council approved the change order to reduce the final contract price for the Joint Water Agency Project by $15,843 on October 24.

The reduction in the contract price came from some exploratory excavation to comply with railroad requirements. They also deleted some valves and didn’t have to repair the railroad maintenance road because they installed the main on mostly private easement areas. The final payment for the project comes to $159,337 from the Joint Agency Fund.

The final cleanup for the project will cost roughly $8,000. The city will also pay $6,000 to Donohue Associates for their work in acquiring the railroad permit.

In other business, the Council approved the Right-of-Way License for Kelly Brennan at 103 E. Overton to install a stormwater drain.

The city acquired a complete truck for the street department. Previously, the city received the cab and chassis from Ford and Rahn Equipment installed the bed, plow and hydraulics earlier in the week. The Council will likely sell the old truck at bid in a future meeting.