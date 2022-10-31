Back in the Day- 10/26/22

10 Years Ago

Oct. 31 2012

You might wonder why Kris Clodfelder, a local County Companies’ financial representative, has invested his own hard-earned cash as the new owner of the Tuscola Car Wash along Route 36. Turns out it’s much more than just a penchant for wanting a clean car. In fact, you could say the move was somewhat pre-ordained, harkening back to his college days when working for his Uncle Fred in the car wash business helped pay the bills. Clodfelder, doing business as 5KC’s LLC, purchased the car wash from former owners Bill Koss and Larry Ziegler of Villa Grove in late May 2012. As he tells it “I went there one day to get change, got to talking with the owners, and they suggested I buy this Tuscola facility. My family has been in the car wash business and I worked for them in college, doing a little bit of everything. My uncle Fred was my mentor – probably the smartest businessman I ever met. I had some background in the business, and it felt like a good way to honor him, so I decided to do it.”

Second-year runner Eric Ponder’s view has been the same for the first two years of his high school cross-country career, but the past few weeks it’s been getting clearer and clearer. Ponder has been on the heels of the are leaders since his freshman campaign, specifically chasing

Andrew Hanselman of Monticello. Poder climbed to within a few ticks of the clock of one of the area’s best in early October at Lodge Park, and this past Saturday, the view changed as he turned in a 16-minute 10-second effort to edge the Monticello runner.

East Prairie’s girls’ basketball teams had a great run through the junior High Okaw Conference tournament in Arcola, both squads reaching the championship games on Thursday, Oct. 25. By evening’s end, the seventh-grade girls were happily clutching the first-place plaque, while the eighth-grade team had to settle for runner-up status. Both squads are to be commended for their fine performances.

20 Years Ago

Oct. 29, 2002

There was one locally contested race in the upcoming general election—with incumbent Douglas County Sheriff John Chambers being challenged by GOP candidate Clayton McElwee.

Work on a downtown restoration project was slated to start in early 2003. The work would include sidewalk replacement, and the addition of streetlights, benches and waste receptacles.

TCHS senior Nikki Corum, daughter of Chris and Kamey Corum, was chosen the Tuscola Rotary Club Student of the Month for October.

Naval Reserve Ensign Shelby Best, 1992 graduate of TCHS, recently graduated from Medical Officer’s Indoctrination School in Newport, Rhode Island. She was now in her second year of medical school at University of Colorado Health Sciences Center.

Tuscola would be represented by two runners at sectional competition this year, as senior Brad Opperman and sophomore Ashley Headrick qualified for the next level of competition at the recent regional meet held in Tuscola.

Tuscola varsity football ended the season in dominating fashion, destroying the Arthur Knights on Senior Night with a 27-0 blanking. With the win the Warriors ended regular season play with an unblemished 9-0 record.

30 Years Ago

Oct. 27, 1992

Tuscola City Council authorized the sale of golf course bonds by Blue-T, with a closing date set for Nov. 13.

“Celebrity” waiters and waitresses who helped raise nearly $2,000 for the American Heart Association at the annual Celebrity Celebration dinner were Kent “The Pope” McGillen, Bill “Elvis” Fleming, Dana “Hawaii 5-0” Mattix, “Dr.” John Chambers, Cheryle “Clip and Curl” Kappes, Claudia “The Nurse” Barnett, and Chuck “Magic Hands” Holmes.

Carol Bushu of Tuscola High School was among 12 “Great Teachers” invited to attend a luncheon hosted by EIU’s Dept. of Educational Psychology and Guidance. Honorees were identified by current Eastern students as having had a lasting and meaningful influence on their lives.

The Tuscola Warriors amassed over 400 yards in offense, and put 36 points on the board, but were unable to overcome a third quarter lapse on defense, falling to the Marshall Tigers 43-36.

The Warrior boys’ cross country team took second place behind Argenta-Oreana to earn the right to compete in the upcoming sectional meet. On the girls’ side, there were four individuals who qualified: Erin Henderson, Patty McDaniel, Nancy Albin, and Tara Hoeft.

40 Years Ago

Nov. 2, 1982

Annexation of Southland Acres and Meadowview subdivisions into the city passed by an almost 2-to-1 margin in the November 1992 election. Chub Conner won the county sheriff’s race. Voter turnout was as high as 90 percent in some Douglas County precincts.

There were over 160 children in attendance at the Halloween party, sponsored by Tuscola businesses, held at the Tuscola Community Building. Costume grand prize winner in the preschool category was Amber Bossle, while winner in the older category was Jennifer Harbaugh.

The Joe Fortney home in Parkland subdivision was damaged when lightning struck the roof during a severe storm that roared through Tuscola early Monday evening.

It took Tuscola slightly more than three minutes to realize Unity’s 1-6 record did not mean the Rockets were going to roll over and play dead for the Warriors. It took less than two minutes for the Rockets to realize they would not be the first team to shut down the incredible running of halfback Steve Bates. Tuscola won the contest 34-7, after giving up a touchdown to the Rockets on their first drive of the game.

50 Years Ago

Oct. 26, 1972

H. Sherman Marsh was named as vice president at First National Bank of Tuscola. Marsh had been employed at the bank for 15 years, starting as a bookkeeper in 1947. Lyle Kellogg became a new director at the bank as well.

Newly elected TCHS Homecoming royalty were queen Connie Miller and king Brent Ochs.

Gunnar Wranne, an exchange student from Sweden living with the Dick Lake family in Tuscola, was guest speaker at a recent American Business Club luncheon.

After spotting Tolono Unity an 8-0 advantage, host Tuscola came roaring back to a 27-8 football win, much to the delight of over 1,500 Homecoming fans. Tuscola now sported a 5-1 season record, having lost only to Decatur St. Teresa.