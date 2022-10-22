Warriors football playoff eligibilty secured last Friday night

A playoff berth has been a weight on the shoulders of Tuscola Football’s senior class and this past Friday, Oct. 14, they released some of the pressure. The Warriors came out swinging with an automatic bid on the line in a Central Illinois Conference game against Warrensburg-Lathem and never let up, collecting the much-needed victory for all intents and purposes by the time the bands took the field.

Four-year players Chris Boyd, Ben Hornaday, Jordan Sanchez, Neal Walker, Grant Kauffman, John Claxon, Hunter Branca, Alan Robello, Zach Patterson, Tristan Gadomski and Tyson Macauley celebrated in style on senior night, routing the visiting Cardinals on 52–0. A few of them were on the sidelines as freshmen the last time the Warriors reached the playoffs, but COVID spoiled their sophomore and junior campaigns making this accomplishment even more special.

Branca got the ball rolling with a 9 yard jaunt off the right side on a jet sweep following a big block by Austin Cummings. Hornaday then ripped off a 9 yard run of his own behind blocks by Claxon, Sam Spencer, Patterson, Boyd and Kauffman upfront before Parker James scored on a 41-yard scoring strike from Jordan Quinn to make it 6–0 Warriors with just over a minute gone in the game. Keller Beachy connected on the first of 7-point after attempts moving it to 7–0 Warriors.

Boyd then came up big on defense, punching out a ball on the Cardinal’s first play from scrimmage that Cummings, who did a little bit of everything on the night, secured, giving coach Andy Romine’s squad a short field to work with. Three plays later, Branca climbed the ladder on a 25-yard scoring toss by Quinn, pushing it to 7–0 Tuscola. Hornaday was the next to find the end zone, capping an 8-play drive with a 1-yard plunge pushing it to 21–0 Warriors.

The defense stepped forward, slamming the door on a 4th and inches giving the ball back to black and gold deep in Cardinal territory. Beachy then took center stage, connecting on a 26-yard field goal, increasing the lead to 24–0. The sophomore kicker accounted for 10-points on the evening. Warrensburg rolled the dice again on the ensuing drive on fourth down and Gadomski answered the call with a big tackle for loss, setting up a kick out block by Boyd, a Cummings touchdown, and a 31–0 advantage.

He then followed JJ Reynolds around the right side to promised land a few plays later, putting the Warriors on top 380 with 7-minutes left on the clock in the first half. The junior had a busy night playing running back, wide receiver, quarterback and safety on defense. He grabbed two passes for 31-yards, ran for 73-yards on 11-carries, scored 3 touchdowns and found his way to 5 tackles, a sack and 2 quarterback hurries.

Tuscola’s defense gave up the Cardinal’s only first down of the opening half on the next possession, but Branca quickly turned the tables. The safety picked off a Cardinal pass at the 45-yard line and returned it to the 12-yard line, fueling a 3-play drive that ended with Quinn in the end zone, punctuating a 45–0 first half. Tuscola found the end zone 6-times in the first two frames while limiting the Cardinals to 24-yards of total offense in first 24-minutes of action.

It was the same song after the break, thanks to a stop by the defense and a 9-play scoring drive by the Warriors, making it 52–0 Warriors, ending all hopes of a Cardinal comeback. Cummings tallied the final score, scampering 15-yards behind Reynolds again in a shortened second half due to a running clock.

Hornaday had 38 yards on just 4 carries before leaving injured. Reynolds toted the rock 7 times for 33 yards, while Branca carried it 3 times for 26 yards. Quinn was good on 9 of 15 for 164-yards and two touchdowns. James was his top target, grabbing 5 catches for 94-yards and a score.

Sanchez led the way on the tackle chart, delivering 5 solos and 3 assists, adding up to 8 tackles. Brady Cain was next in line finding his way to 6 stops. Boyd, James and Nate Hudson each found their way to 4 tackles, while Cummings, Kaufman and Gadomski recorded a sack each.