VG sports wrapup

By Tony Hooker

It was a light week as fall sports programs at Villa Grove begin to prepare for the postseason.

Volleyball

Bucked by Broncos

Villa Grove dropped a straight-set decision to Cerro Gordo Bement on Oct. 11, falling 26–28, 18–25. As per usual, Kayln Cordes keyed the attack with 15 assists. Logan Lillard loomed large with 8 kills and 3 blocks and Bella Crafton hammered down 6 kills of her own.

Boys Cross Country

Kurt Zimmerman finished 2nd with a time of 18:06 and sophomore classmate Chase White finished 6th with a time of 20:06 at Paxton Buckley Loda High School on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Girls Cross Country

Emma Buesing, Scarlett Howard, Madison Logan and Kyleigh Price finished 6th through 9th, with just 33 seconds separating them at Paxton Buckley Loda on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Junior High Cross Country

Logan Hauersperger finished 75th in a field of 228 at the IESA state meet, held on Oct. 15. “It was a very impressive performance from a young man with a promising high school cross country career ahead,” said Coach Jim Kestner.