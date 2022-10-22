Tuscola’s cross-country team shares spotlight with Foltz family day

By Lenny Sementi

As usual, the dynamic duo of Josiah Hortin and Jackson Barrett deserve the leadership nod for Tuscola’s cross-country team, but this week, they need to share the spotlight with the Foltz family. The two family members have been turning heads all season long and this past Thursday, Oct. 13, they rose to the occasion at the final full Central Illinois Conference cross country meet. Tuscola’s boys and girls teams left the course at Central A&M with 5-CIC medals in tow, three on the boy’s side and two on the girl’s.

Both family members earned all-league honors while helping lead their respective squads to a second-place finish on the boy’s side, behind only highly ranked St. Theresa and a fourth place on the girls’. Kate Foltz, a freshman, was just a few seconds off the leader’s pace, ending her day in second place overall, turning in the second fastest time of her young career. She crossed the line in 18-minutes and 21-seconds despite a tough weather day.

Will Foltz, third-year runner for the Warriors, set a new personal record at 15:47 during a cold and windy meet. It was faster than the record he had set on a road course with perfect weather conditions earlier in the year. Will finished behind only state-ranked runners, out legging more than a few competitors in the last 100 yards and capturing All-CIC honors with a sixth-place finish.

Josiah Hortin and Jackson Barrett joined him at the front of the 50-runner boy’s pack. Hortin was right on the shoulder of the league champs and St. Theresa’s number-one runner the entire way. He then pushed past him in the final 15-yards to win the race, earning him All-League honors for the third straight season in his three-year career.

“To the best of our knowledge, Josiah is the fourth conference champion boy’s cross country has had in program history. Ken Burke won in 1971 and Eric Ponder won in 2013 and 2014,” commented the coach.

Barrett was two spots back in fourth overall with a 15:42, then came Foltz in sixth, followed by Bryce Graves (16:56), who just missed league honors by a few ticks off the clock. Graves ended his day in 13th overall, scoring in the four-hole for coach Neal Garrison.

“We placed 2nd behind state-ranked Decatur St. Teresa,” Garrison said. “We were grateful to have them in the race as they pulled our team to better races. We will miss having them in our conference next year. Josiah and Jackson worked throughout the race to help Will run a stronger race. St. Teresa’s pack of three have an excellent chance of being all-state in a few weeks. Will ran a personal best time and was able to run the entire race with these three, which lets us know he has a chance in a few weeks if he can improve just a little bit in that time. Will really showed a lot of determination to be able to run with them.”

Xander Neamtu was the final piece of the scoring puzzle in the fifth spot, taking 17th with a 17:34. Just two positions behind were the Warriors two alternates Blake McLeese (17:48) and Mason Veach (18:57), taking 19th and 26th, respectively. Carson Smith and Aaron Hegarty toured the 3-mile course as alternates, both turning in personal records.

“It was a cold and windy day. It wasn’t an ideal day for season-best times as the wind was over 15 mph,” coach Garrison said. “Yet, six of our nine runners ran their best. I was pleasantly surprised that they were able to run their best under less-than-favorable conditions. It really showed how strong minded they are. I was super proud of them. Our team’s long term success will come down to how strong our 4th and 5th runners are in the State series. Bryce is looking strong and is improving at the right time. Xander and Blake are really making big improvements and strengthening up our team’s chances. Every time these two improve our team has a chance to move up a spot or two in the State series. Xander did a great job of pulling Blake to a strong time.”

Coach Beth Pugh’s girl’s squad continues to impress, putting two on the All CIC team. Kate Foltz was joined by sophomore Rylie Vanausdoll, who took 10th place, securing league honors by over 17-seconds. Addy Ring was the third scorer in 34th place, Molly Macauley the fourth and Annie Brazzell the fifth and final. Macauley hit a personal record with a 24:50 in just her second race, returning to the team after finishing the golf season. Brazzell set a new personal best as well, and for the fourth straight meet posted a 25:56.

“It was a chilly windy, but the girls didn’t give in and gave a great individual and team effort,” stated Pugh. “Kate gave it everything she had. It was a great race for the top spot. Rylie stuck it out with determination and never backed down. Addy was close to her best time and both Molly and Annie ran personal bests. I am very proud of all of the effort shown by all of the girls.”

Both boys and girls teams will travel to Shelbyville this Saturday, Oct. 22, for the IHSA state series opening round. The Rams regional is loaded with state-ranked teams on both sides and some of the top individuals in the state, Warriors included.