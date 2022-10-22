My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

It was leaked today by one of President Biden’s own people that President Biden and his administration had requested that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman delay their decision to decrease oil output for one month. The obvious reason being that Democrats on the November ballot were in trouble even before this latest bomb shell. Nearly every day now for the past three weeks President Biden has been boasting how gasoline prices at the pump have been on a steady decline. However in the past few days prices have begun to rise again, now over $6.00 per gallon again in California, and predictions are prices per gallon will continue to rise. This news had come even before OPEC decided to cut their production of oil by a million barrels a day. I hope all of you took note when prices started to rise sharply earlier in the summer President Biden was quick to blame the rise on the war in Ukraine. However, when prices started to fall the war in Ukraine had done nothing but intensify with Americans throwing billions more tax dollars to support the Ukrainians war efforts. Biden never offered any kind of explanation for the drop in prices other than his signature make believe Inflation Reduction Act was working. But working how I wondered? We’re not supposed to ask questions, just shut up and believe what we’re told.

Well obviously nothing was working other than demand dropped because many people couldn’t afford to drive anywhere but to work and back. The price of gas dropped, people started driving more, so the price is going up again. It’s a vicious cycle. But only a vicious cycle when there is no one leading the country. And right now there is no one person in charge at The White House. Joe sleeps most of the day away through the week and takes most every weekend off spending time at his home in Delaware. Americans all across the country are struggling to survive financially. Many more in the larger cities are fearful of their lives due to the ever increasing gun and physical violence, and the southern states borders are every hour being invaded by illegal immigrants. These poor people living in the southern states border regions can’t leave their homes for fear that everything of value they own is being stolen. But, the Biden Administration continues to throw money, clothing, food, health care, and provide free travel to anywhere in America to these illegal, law breaking, immigrants. At the same time the homeless population, legal citizens, in America continues to grow exponentially in every large city in America. But there’s no help for these Americans! The Democrats and the Biden Administration know these homeless people will never vote in an election anyway so why bother to cater to them.

It’s been reported that over 100,000 fentanyl overdoses have occurred in the last twelve months. Over 64,000 of those people died. No one is denying where this fentanyl is coming from either. It’s coming across our southern borders and being transported by a large percentage of illegal immigrants. Intelligence also tells us that the raw ingredients used to manufacture fentanyl are coming from China, to South American countries, produced in these same regions, and then transported via the illegal immigrants crossing our southern borders. The drug cartels have discovered they can move larger amounts of the killer drug in vehicles again because the understaffed border patrol agents are tied up dealing with the illegal immigrants on foot crossing the border in numerous locations. I have an opinion. Could be I’m way off base but, here it is. Forever our southern border has been an entry point for marijuana, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, even in recent years methamphetamine. I believe mostly the Mexican drug cartels were solely responsible and of course their sole goal of it all was to make a lot of money. They weren’t doing it to kill anyone because they knew, every time one of their customers might die, they lost money in the big scheme of it all. Simple math, the more customers buying your product the more money you can make.

What happened and what is continuing to happen? There are several pieces to the puzzle. First Joe Biden was elected President. This terrible decision by the majority of the American voters in 2020 caused the southern borders to open up. Outgoing President Trump all but had our southern borders closed down completely to illegal immigrants. In his first week in office Biden, by executive order, repealed the Trump fix. Next the Biden Administration did most anything they could to handcuff our border patrol agents to keep them from stopping the ever increasing illegal immigrant caravans headed to the United States. Biden immediately stopped the construction of the southern border wall which had already proven to be a great deterrent in the battle border patrol agents were in trying to control the flow of people into the United States. With tension already high between China and The United States over the COVID 19 debacle, world order was beginning to

unravel. The Trump Administration had already exposed China’s great plan to control the world marketplace and become the world’s most powerful military force. President Trump was well on the way to stopping China’s efforts dead in its tracks. The Chinese government was at a loss on how to deal with Trump.

I don’t have an opinion as to whether the COVID 19 virus was a deliberate effort on the Chinese government’s part to throw the world into a panic or was it a horrible and careless accident in one of the Chinese laboratories. I do have an opinion as to the fentanyl crisis in America. I believe this is absolutely a deliberate effort by the Chinese to kill Americans. If I had been on the fence before I wasn’t after the discovery of fentanyl being manufactured to look like candy that children all over America buy and consume every day. American children are not being targeted because they are a great revenue source. The only reason to manufacture this killer drug to look like a common candy is to kill whoever might ingest it. The Chinese government is not afraid of Joe Biden. The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is not afraid of Joe Biden. The Taliban are no longer afraid of Joe Biden. Russian President Putin is not afraid of Joe Biden. And now North Korean President Kim Jong-un has begun to test long range missiles once again over Japan. Clearly he is not afraid of Joe Biden. I do not believe any of these world leaders would have dared to commit the acts they have had President Trump been re-elected in 2020. These are dangerous times for sure for all Americans. We can’t even control the lawlessness happening in our own streets anymore. How can this president and his administration ever get this ship turned around? It’s just not possible.

