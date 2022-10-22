Lady Warriors volleyball team pushes toward post season

By Lenny Sementi

It’s been a long year for Tuscola’s volleyball team, with glimpses of greatness that coach Lydia Miller hopes will transition into a late-season run and some postseason success. The Lady Warriors enter the last week of the year with three matches on the slate, playing non-conference matches on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 17 and 18, before wrapping up on their home floor, Thursday, Oct. 20, ending Central Illinois Conference play on senior night at Tuscola High School.

They fell twice this past week in a pair of non-conference clashes losing to Westville on Monday, Oct. 10 18-25, 18-25 and Paris on Tuesday, 21-25, 10-25, before dropping a league match at St. Theresa. Sydney Moss was tops in the kill department in the three skirmishes, delivering a combined 15 kills. She also added 5 blocks and 2 aces to her season stat sheet. Junior Zoey Thomason was next up at the net, donating 7 kills to the cause. The outside hitter was solid on defense as well, leading all with 19 digs on the week.

Emily Czerwonka distributed the ball on offense, serving up 28 assists in the 3 matches while also saving 7 digs and dinking over a pair of kills. Seniors Anna Rauguth and Mia Hausmann patrolled the back row, finding their way to 17 kills and 16 kills, respectively. Rauguth did a little bit of everything, also securing 3 aces, 2 assists and 2 kills. Ayla Deleva hustled her way to double-digit saves, posting 10 digs in all. Carly Ochs and Natalie Veach were next up for coach Miller, diving their way to 8 digs apiece in the losses.