By Tony Hooker

As the Villa Grove Blue Devils took the field for their game on Saturday morning, Oct. 15, one of the dads yelled, “just take care of business.”

That’s exactly what Villa Grove did. In a workman-like performance, they spoiled Tri-County’s homecoming to the tune of a 41–6 shellacking,

Tri-County won the toss and received the opening kickoff. They were able to move the ball near midfield before an errant snap over the quarterback’s head led to a punting situation from their own 35-yard line. A booming 65-yard boot into the endzone pushed Villa Grove back to their own 20-yard line, where they quickly went to work.

Luke Zimmerman, who finished the day with 159 yards and a touchdown on just 15 attempts, burst around the right end for 16 yards. Next, he went up the middle for 14 more after they stopped him after a gain of 1 yard on first down.

Braden Dowler, playing in place of an absent Gunner Cline, ran around the left for 14 yards to move the ball to the Titan 34-yard line. A holding penalty moved them back two yards to the 36-yard line, negating a fine run after Parker Stevens was stopped at the line for no gain.

Layne Rund coolly found Brady Clodfelder for 10 yards and a first down before dropping an absolute dime to Bobby Fancher from 21 yards out for the score. The Blue Devils then tried to fool Tri County with their pole cat extra point attempt, but Rund’s pass was incomplete, and the score stood at 6–0 with 4:12 left in the first quarter.

Again, the Devils’ defense stiffened and forced another Titan punt, which rolled dead at the Villa Grove 7-yard line. Zimmerman mixed bursts with timely passes and Villa Grove moved the ball relentlessly into Titan territory. The team made a big play with a nifty scramble and throw on the run from Rund to Zimmerman to pick up 22 yards and a first down at their own 40-yard line. Zimmerman then nearly broke a long one, running for 26 yards to the Titan 34-yard line before Rund found Dowler for the score. This time, Nic Wilson came on for the extra point to set the lead at 13–0 with 10:59 left in the half.

The Titans moved the ball against the Villa Grove defense, getting all the way to the 22-yard line before Fancher’s pass breakup gave the ball back to the Blue and Gold. Another methodical drive ended when Rund went to the air, this time finding Brady Clodfelder from 17 yards out. Rund ran in the two-point conversion to set the score at 21–0 at the 2:24 mark.

Disaster struck for Tri-County as Lukas Shadwick alertly pounced on a Titan fumble to give Villa Grove possession at the home team’s 15-yard line. Rund, who would finish the day 12–16 for 142 yards and 4 TD’s, found Clodfelder for 7 yards on first down. Zimmerman then finished the drive from 8 yards out, and Wilson’s point after touchdown split the uprights, making it 28–0 with 1:25 left in the second quarter, ending the first half.

The second half started with a bang, as Clodfelder fielded the kickoff at his own 20-yard line before racing 69 yards to the Titan’s 11-yard line before being corralled. Parker Stevens, who finished the day with 34 yards and a touchdown on 9 carries, then carried it to the 2-yard line before Rund found Clodfelder for the 2-yard score. Wilson’s aim for a point after touchdown was again true as the score stood at 35–0, just a minute and 35 seconds into the third quarter. The Devil defense stood firm as Zimmerman, who would finish the day with 12 tackles, teamed up with Parker Knierim, who made 4 stops and Kyler Williams, who had 5 of his own, stopped another Titan drive at the Villa Grove 40-yard line.

Again, the Blue Devils marched down the field; this time, Stevens rumbled in from the 9-yard line for the touchdown. Wilson’s extra point attempt was blocked, and with 9 seconds left in the third period, the Blue Devils led 41-0 to set the running clock in motion.

After a fine kickoff return set them up at the Villa Grove 30-yard line, the Titans were able to dent the end zone on a 24-yard run, as Gaige Cox was able to break several Villa Grove tackles on his way to the end zone to set the final score at 41-6 with 4:29 left in the contest.

Villa Grove returns to action on Friday, Oct. 21, for a homecoming contest vs. Arcola that will have huge playoff implications.