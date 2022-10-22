“Fight like a Blue Devil” fundraiser successful

By Tony Hooker

‘In life, everyone has labors. Some have labors of love. For Shelby Eversole, her time at the mantle of Villa Grove Schools’ “Fight Like a Blue Devil” breast cancer fundraiser is definitely the latter. I recently sat down with the Villa Grove Junior High social sciences teacher to talk about the event, which is in its ninth year.

How long have you been involved in Fight Like a Blue Devil?

This is my second year.

Were you involved before then?

I helped Cassandra (Eversole Gunter) and Betsy (Orwick) in previous years.

How much has been raised?

After this year, we’ve raised a little over $40,000.

That’s amazing, for a small school like Villa Grove. How long has this event been going on?

We started in 2014, so this was our 9th year.

And 100% goes to Mills Breast Cancer Center, right?

Yes.

Of course, we can’t talk about Fight Like a Blue Devil without talking about DeDe Eversole, who lost her battle with Breast Cancer. What did she mean to you?

I loved DeDe. She was the nicest, most caring person I’d ever met. Her passion was comfort care, and with this fundraiser, we’re still able to give patients at Carle items in her name.

I think that’s amazing. I think she would be proud, but she probably wouldn’t take credit for it either, right?

Right.

What is the part of the fundraiser that raises the most money?

The tee shirt sales raise the most money, and the Devilettes do a breakfast which raised over $500 this year. For pink week, we sell bracelets and beads. We also do a coloring contest for pre-K through eighth grade. Each grade level picks one representative to be in the coloring contest, and throughout the week, students can donate for the picture that they like the best. The winning grade gets a popsicle party!

Who won this year?

It was the fifth grade. Addison Obenland was the representative.

Do you see your students becoming more involved with breast cancer awareness because of this? It seems to me that there is definitely an educational opportunity here.

Yes, I think there is a huge educational opportunity with this event. We involve the entire school, pre-k through seniors. The football team gets involved, the cheerleaders, the devilettes. The State Bank donated $1,000 this year. The entire community wears pink and the football game is all pinked-out. I think what makes the biggest difference is when people know where the money’s going. This year, it’s going to the memorial gardens at Carle. It’s going to be used for printing pamphlets for people who are preparing to undergo cancer treatments. It’s a comprehensive pamphlet that lets patients know exactly what to expect. This year, it also went toward professional development opportunities for Carle oncology nurses. I think that hits home more than “Oh, we’re raising money for breast cancer.” When we tell them specifically what it’s going toward, it has a bigger impact.

Do you see this as a service-learning opportunity as well?

Yes! My eighth-grade students were so excited every day to go out and sell the bracelets and beads and be involved. My daughter and her friends wanted to go out and look at the coloring sheet winners and they wanted to go and cheer for Harper Reynolds, who won the first-grade competition. For the younger ones, it was all about the excitement and support, and for the older ones, I think they saw that they really can make a difference when the community comes together.

Do you see this continuing to grow?

We have some things that we think we can add to it. I don’t want to change anything Cassandra and Betsy did when they started it because they did an amazing job. One big focus will be to include all types of cancers. That’s one thing I would like to focus on. The main focus will still be breast cancer because it is Breast Cancer Awareness month, but we want to acknowledge other types of cancer as well.

If someone wants to get involved, what should they do?

They can contact me. My email is on the school website. I have had a lot of help. My eighth-grade students sold the bracelets and the beads every morning. The office staff collected all the order forms for us. Shirley and Teri and Mrs. Malin and Kim and Kristin Jones help sort the orders. Shirley always helps me count the orders and she gets the checks out. It’s definitely a group effort! The eighth-grade students really stepped up this year. Every morning they were here early, and they were excited to sell those beads and bracelets.

How long do you see yourself continuing to be involved?

As many years as I can, this is something that I’m really passionate about. I love this cause. It obviously means a lot and it’s fun to have the whole community behind.