Back in the Day- 10/19/22

10 Years Ago

Oct. 24, 2012

We’re number one … in pumpkin production, that is. This month in the Ag in the Classroom presentation, we discussed how pumpkins are an important specialty crop, especially to Illinois farmers. In 2012, Illinois was number one in pumpkin production producing about 16.6 million pumpkins per year, Morton, Illinois is known as the “Pumpkin Capital of the World” because most of the pumpkin processing occurs there.

Creatures of the night are to be expected during the Halloween season, but in Tuscola, they will be hanging sound a little longer this year. Friends and acquaintances of Tuscola resident and WCIA meteorologist Robert Reese, who passed away recently, are organizing a zombie walk fundraiser as a means of helping Reese’s family with expenses. Reese was, purportedly, a fan of all things zombie.

Tuscola native Rachel Brewer paced the Illinois State women’s cross country team to a first-place finish at the Bradley Classic on Oct. 12, 2012, with an overall in record-setting fashion, as the Redbirds claimed their first team title of the 2012 season. Brewer’s time of 20:44 in the 6,000-meter race is the fastest all-time in ISU history as of 2012, the second fastest all-time on that course. She shattered her previous career mark (21:37) by 53 seconds, extending her Missouri Valley Conference lead at that distance.

20 Years Ago

Oct. 22, 2002

Relatives of murder victims Charles and Jean “Doris” Brewer and adult daughter Bonnie were in Springfield Oct. 16 to testify before the Ill. Prisoner Review Board, arguing against the release of William “Brad” Kirchner’s plea for clemency.

Bob’s Super Service gas station was changing its affiliation from Amoco to British Petroleum (BP), following a merger of the two companies.

Tuscola school district was in the enviable position of being among the lowest in the state in administrative cost per student. The number for FY 01 was $114.31 per student. By comparison, Arthur’s number was $315.96.

In the upcoming general election, Douglas County voters were being asked to choose between Rod Blagojevich and Jim Ryan for governor, Lisa Madigan and Joe Birkett for attorney general, Jesse White and Kris O’Rourke Cohn for secretary of state, and Tom Dart and Judy Baar Topinka for treasurer.

Three Tuscola residents—Emily Grant and Alan Grant, and Nikki Henderson—participated in the Chicago Marathon held recently.

Coach Ryan Wildman’s Lady Warriors quieted a rowdy crowd of Chrisman faithful with a two-game win over the Lady Cardinals. Chambry Gilmore led the charge up front with six kills, one block and a dig.

30 Years Ago

Oct. 20, 1992

A fall celebration would have a new twist this year, with North Ward schoolchildren enjoying a Fall Harvest Festival in school rather than dismissing early and having a costume parade. The change was enacted for two reasons: to prevent the other two schools from having to close early on the day due for busing reasons, and to help out parents who might have trouble providing a costume for their children.

A first-time Jail and Bail event in Tuscola to benefit the American Cancer Society raised over $2,000, with a dozen “prisoners” phoning friends and colleagues for bail money.

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Allen of rural Newman would be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception and dance on Nov. 1 at Tuscola Moose Lodge.

Warrior tailback Pat Pierce exceeded his uniform number (40) by scoring 42 points on six touchdowns and three conversions during the Tuscola Warriors’ 70-13 rout of Bethany on Warrior sod Friday evening. Pierce also set a new rushing record of 353 yards, topping Steve Bates’ record of 339 yards set in 1982.

40 Years Ago

Oct. 26, 1982

Tuscola City Council unanimously passed a resolution that expressed interest in having residents of Meadowbrook and Southland Acres subdivisions vote to be annexed into city limits.

C.R. “Chick” Schrodt announced his retirement as Country Companies manager in Douglas County, effective Nov. 1. Schrodt had served as agency manager in Douglas County for 35 years, and prior to that had been an agent in Vermilion County.

Ron Wilson of Tuscola was among 180 amateur artists in Illinois whose works were to be featured at the University of Illinois Town and Country Amateur Art Exhibit at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana.

Tuscola Rotary Club observed its 60th anniversary Tuesday, with all but three of its 47 members in attendance.

Coach Bill Vangel had plenty of reason to give his Tuscola Warriors a verbal pat on the back Friday night. The team had just knocked off the Monticello Sages 27-8 in Monticello, with the victory giving TCHS a 6-1 record, undisputed claim to second place in the OVC, and a closer step toward the IHSA playoffs.

50 Years Ago

Oct. 19, 1972

An estimated $2,011 in equipment and cash was stolen recently from Tuscola Bakery on South Washington Street, owned by Robert Turner. Entry was made by tearing loose a back screen and removing an entire window.

City council members voted recently to approve a four percent pay hike for city employees.

Past presidents of the Tuscola Rotary Club who attended the 50th anniversary banquet held recently included Frederick Marsh, William Burress, Dr. Stanley Cross, Julian Thoman, Orville Frye, Amos Albritton, W.A. Bozarth, Dr. Roy Mount, John Ed Hackleman, Ray C. Wulliman, Quincy Lee Allison, William Rogers, William McCarty, Curtis C. Marsh, Dr. A.B. Baker, Dr. Melvin Lossman, and Charles R. Schrodt.

Bill Weber and Scott Brewer paced Warrior harriers to a 26-33 win over Cerro Gordo last week. Weber placed second on the 2.75-mile course in 15:07, and Brewer was right on his heels in third at 15:57.

Following a rather dismal first half, Tuscola exploded for a 22-14 win over Monticello Friday night. John Kalmar led Warrior rushing with 69 yards in 17 carries. Steve Owen had five solo tackles, seven assists and one interception.