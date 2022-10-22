Aides and school board 14 cents apart on salary agreement

By David Porter

Fourteen cent per hour. That was the stumbling block that sent the Tuscola school district and the union representing teachers’ aides into federal mediation, according to union officials Monday. After the first evening of mediation, the two parties were no closer to an agreement.

On Oct. 12, Supt. Gary Alexander released a statement outlining the district’s position.

Rachel Haste, a teacher’s aide and Tuscola Education Support Professionals Association (TESPA), member, said the group was surprised by some of the wording in the statement. She said the points agreed to by both parties is accurate, but she disagrees with how they were portrayed.

For instance, Alexander said union accepted the Board’s offer to pay aides a one-time stipend to make up for having no raise this year, which he said was due to the negotiation process. Haste said the lump sum payment is something that TESPA had requested and “it had to be re-proposed more than once.”

Alexander noted that “progress has been made,” and Haste agreed but said not since mediation began. Leading up to mediation, there was a lot of progress made, she said. “But at the end of the day, it did not feel like we had moved forward.”

She said the group remains focused on negotiations, which seek better pay and working conditions. She said the aides earn less than people working locally in fast food restaurants and gas stations.

“We have paras in the district that are making less than $15 an hour who have worked for the district for 15 years. Before this year, we had paras who’ve been with the district for 5 years making only $12 an hour. We can’t survive on these wages,” Haste said. “Most TESPA members have a second job and many have to apply for government assistance and food stamps just so they can pay the bills and put food on the table.”

She continued, “It’s not just that our wages are falling behind the starting pay for places like Old Navy, Love’s and other businesses on Route 36. The state of Illinois is also in the middle of a massive educational support staff shortage, and Tuscola currently has multiple unfilled paraprofessional positions. Due to the approximately 40 percent turnover rate, new paraprofessionals do not have the training and experience to successfully handle educational support and behavioral situations, which means our students suffer. We need to do better, and we can start by paying paraprofessionals fair wages that compensate them for their ability and their years of experience. We know the district has the funds to meet this request. It’s the right thing to do for our schools and our students.”

TESPA represents 21 paraprofessionals in District 301. Paraprofessionals work with the most vulnerable students in our schools and help teachers, assisting students with individualized education programs (IEPs), behavioral challenges and those with autism and other disabilities. Paraprofessionals also supervise the homework club, which helps students who are failing, or at risk of failing, classes.

Haste added that the aides would like to see a big crowd at the Oct. 24 School Board meeting. It starts at 7 p.m. in the East Prairie cafeteria. She said supporters are asked to wear red to show their support. The next negotiation meeting is Nov. 2. Haste said people can also learn more about the paraprofessionals on their Facebook page, Tuscola paraprofessionals union.

The following is the Board statement released by Alexander. It is unedited.

In September of 2021, schools were back to functioning on a semi-normal schedule. The Board of Education and Gary Alexander began to discuss the hourly wages and compensation for Tuscola CUSD 301 paraprofessionals. Mr. Alexander was tasked with trying to figure out how to fairly compensate our paraprofessional employees given a vast difference in pay for years of service as paraprofessionals.

Members of the Board of Education talked with paraprofessionals and asked them to please give the board extended time for the pay adjustments for paraprofessional so that Mr. Alexander was able to fairly work on, compare, and adjust the District 301 pay scale and benefits for CUSD 301 paraprofessionals. Unbeknown to the board, the paraprofessionals were in talks to start a union.

In November of 2021, the Tuscola Education Support Professionals Association, TESPA, filed for and formed a union. When TESPA entered into a union status, the Board of Education and Administration could no longer present on the table any salaries or benefit packages to the paraprofessional negotiation team due to the nature of union and employer negotiation processes.

On February 10, 2022, the Tuscola Board of Education, Mr. Alexander, the boards attorney, and TESPA, with representation from the Uniserv Director – Illinois Education Association out of Champaign, entered into contract negotiation.

As part of the on-going negotiations, TESPA has been presented with the following pay scale. When looking at the pay scale, the factors that were considered are the pay range that was currently in place, similar size schools around the area, and schools with similar number of paraprofessionals. ROE #11 sent out starting pay of 28 area schools. With this offer, Tuscola would be the 11th highest paying school of 28 schools who replied to the starting salary questionnaire . The lowest salary was $12 and the highest was $16.94. As a part of the negotiations, Tuscola Community School District 301 pays $13,008 per year toward individual health insurance premiums. The District also pays towards the retirement of each TESPA member. The Board of Education offered a payscale chart to TESPA:

The pay scale seeks to reward people for longevity. In our proposal to TESPA, paraprofessionals assigned to the autism room at the elementary school shall be paid two steps higher than their current placement on the wage scale based on the workload for that room. The second and third-year increase is a 3% base increase which mirrors the teacher base increase.

Additional items that have been placed on the table during the current negotiations are:

1. TESPA asked for non-working Holidays for paraprofessionals to be paid. The Board of Education agreed to pay the following Holidays: Labor Day, Columbus Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, and President’s Day.

2. Should a school day be cancelled after arrival and will not be made up, paraprofessionals will be paid for the full day. The Board of Education and TESPA agreed.

3. The Board of Education proposed 14 sick days and 2 personal days. TESPA agreed.

4. The Board of Education offered to extend the days of work for paraprofessionals. Instead of a calendar year of 176 days, Paraprofessionals will now work and receive compensation for 180 days. TESPA agreed.

5. Due to the negotiation process, Paraprofessionals were not able to receive a pay raise in 2021-2022 school year. The Board has offered to each para- professional working for CUSD 301 in 2021-2022 a one-time payment equivalent to the difference in wages between the wage schedule implement for other non-certified staff in November of 2021 and the wages paid to paraprofessionals for the period from the initiation of said wage schedule to the end of 2021-2022 school year in amount not to exceed $1,500. TESPA agreed.

There are other points in the contract that have been agreed to by both parties that is standard contract language. Progress has been made between both parties. We appreciate the members of TESPA as we do all employees of Tuscola CUSD 301.

The Tuscola Board of Education and Administration works fairly and in accountability for all members of our school district as well as our taxpaying community. Members of our school district and community are encouraged to contact the Board of Education members or Mr. Gary Alexander, Superintendent, with any concerns or questions. Our next Board of Education meeting is October 24, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. It will be held in the East Prairie Cafeteria.

Thank you for your time and understanding as we continually strive to provide fair labor practices and compensation for all members of our school district.