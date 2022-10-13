Willard Stone

Willard C. Stone, 76, of Newman, formerly of Tuscola, passed away at 6:46 p.m. Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the Newman Rehab & Health Care Center, Newman.

A memorial visitation was held Saturday, October 8, at the Atwood First Christian Church, Atwood.

Willard was born on September 5, 1946, in Columbia, Ky., the son of Willie and Rosetta Stone. He married Diana L. Downey on May 29, 1965, in Tennessee. She preceded him in death on April 17, 2019.

He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Bart) North of Tuscola, Tiffney (Bill) Hutcherson of Humboldt, twin daughters Anica Stone, who preceded him in death, and Annesa (Kevin) Sullender of Camargo; grandchildren, Shelby North (Logan Bader), Landan Stone (Abby Dietz), Carli Stone and Parker Norman.

Along with his daughter, he was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Lola, Wilbur, Ray and Thoretta.

Willard was a member of the Atwood First Christian Church. He worked as an operator and maintenance mechanic at Panhandle Eastern Pipeline, Tuscola.

Memorial donations may be made to the Newman Rehab & Health Care Center, Newman.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.