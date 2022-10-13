Warrior golfers end season

By Lenny Sementi

The boys’ and girls’ seasons ended for Tuscola’s golf teams last week on Monday, Oct. 3, at the IHSA Sectional level. Brayden Gough, who advanced out of the regional round as an individual, teed it up at Turtle Run in Danville at the Bismarck Henning Sectional for coach Angie Gough. Coach Nate Woller’s Lady Warriors, who advanced as a team out of the St. Thomas More Regional, traveled to a hard Lincoln Elks course in the Lincoln Sectional.

Gough was solid throughout his round and came up just a few strokes shy of a state tournament qualification, firing an 87. He landed a mere 5 shots short of the needed top ten individual placement to move on in a very strong sectional dominated by non-boundary schools that did not have to take the state multiplier this year due to adjustments from the COVID years of competition.

The dream season for the girls closed as well, with four seniors and two juniors teeing it up for the final time in 2022. Senior Makenna Fiscus led the Warriors to a ninth place finish overall, firing a 99 and ending up in the top twenty, seven strokes away from state tournament qualification. Classmates Isabelle Wilcox, Marley Good and Molly Macaulay, helped the black and gold end the regular season unbeaten in regular meets and took their final cuts.

Wilcox, who served as the number three for coach Woller, ended her day in the top half of the field. Good scored in the four spot. Macaulay toured the course as the alternate. Junior Zoey Thomason was the second scorer, penciling in a 106 and landing in the top 25. Her fellow third-year scored for the team as well, tying with Good a few shots back of Thomason and Wilcox.