VG sports wrapup

By Tony Hooker

Boys Junior High Cross Country

IESA 1A Sectional at St. Thomas More

Eighth-grader Logan Hauersperger ran a 12:13.2 two mile to earn a trip to state by finishing 13th at the Sectional Meet. Classmate Owen Kneer wasn’t far behind, finishing the circuit in 12:29 to rank 22nd.

Eighth-grader Cole Cardiff was 53rd, sixth-grader Miles Swigart finished in 14:10.04, seventh-grader Robert Mitsdarfer ran it in 14:50.4, sixth-grader Ethan Vail finished in 16:01.06, and eighth-grader Keith Bailey finished in 18:25. The team took home sixth place at the event.

Girls Junior High Cross Country

Fifth-grader Julia Swigart and sixth-grader Teagan Henderson gained valuable experience by competing at the IESA St. Thomas More sectional meet. Swigart finished the 2-mile circuit in 17:34 and Henderson made the trip in 19:38.4

Boys High School Cross Country

Cumberland Invitational

Kurt Zimmerman finished sixth with a time of 16:51.3 to lead the high school harriers on Saturday, Oct. 8. Sophomore classmate Chase White finished in 34th place, completing the 3-mile circuit in 19:23.2. Austin Zoch, Russell Surtees and Blake Davis also competed for the Devils.

High School Girl’s Cross Country

Sophomore Scarlett Howard continued her stellar 22 campaign by placing 21st with a time of 23:43.4 at Cumberland. Emma Buesing ran a 24:23.4 to finish in 30th. Madison Logan ran a 25:10.1 and Kyleigh Price finished in 26:32.2 for the Blue Devils.

Volleyball

Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament

Unseat Riders

Villa Grove opened Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament action with a 25-17, 25-21 win over Arcola on Oct.3. Kayln Cordes dished out 10 assists and Bella Crafton pounded down eight kills.

Mauled by Lions

The Blue Devils fell in straight sets to Decatur LSA by a score of 19-25, 20-25. Kayln Cordes had 12 assists, Logan Lillard hammered 9 kills and Bella Crafton slammed down five.

Bucked by Broncos

The Blue Devils fell to Cerro Gordo 25-22, 14-25, 23-25 at the Lincoln Praire Co Conference tournament. Kayln Cordes passed out 18 assists, Logan Lillard had 8 kills, Kayci Leith had seven, and Allison Pangburn served up seven aces.