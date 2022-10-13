My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

So how many of you are thinking about buying an electric car or truck? Before you continue on with your research you might want to check the news coming out of Florida in regards to the aftermath and electric cars and trucks caught up in last week’s storm. Each day fire departments across the storm affected areas of the state are being called to car fires.electric cars on fire. So how and why is it that only electric cars are catching on fire? Didn’t we all learn from our parents about electricity and water and the danger exposing the two together? One of the first things Kenny Nelson taught me when I was aspiring to be an automotive mechanic was about the danger of simple 12 volt batteries. Always wear protective eyewear and if the battery I was changing had large amounts of corrosion on the terminals to also wear gloves. He explained to me how overcharged batteries can explode. Batteries charging with dry cells can explode. A dead battery being jumped from a good battery can also explode. The lesson learned was, even simple 12 volt car batteries can be dangerous. They can and will explode which sometimes causes a fire.

Remember that your car or truck that is using a simple 12 volt battery requires a space maybe at the most, 12 inches long, 10 inches wide, and 10 inches deep. This would be a large battery, most will not be this big in your average size car or truck. Your battery that propels your electric vehicle is half the length of your vehicle or more! They are huge! No matter, these batteries are capable of causing your car or truck to burn to the ground under the right lack of maintenance conditions. So back to Florida, Hurricane Ian, and the thousands of electric cars and trucks that got exposed to this storm. Before I say anymore let me tell you that I’m not against the idea of introducing electric anything to the marketplace. I’ve driven an electric car and I very well understand the appeal some people might have to owning one. They’re quiet, fast, and the electronic layout of the dash and accessories is truly a fascinating sight to see. Probably the closest thing to owning your own spaceship as most of us will ever experience. My thought is that the technology and safety standards just are not ready for mass production and widespread distribution yet. One day electric everything will move us and will probably be the standard, just not now.

I’ve not been swayed to own one just yet though. Gas and oil still runs strong through my veins and one small battery still suits me just fine. There certainly isn’t a network of charging stations that would allow you to take an electric vehicle on a long distance vacation. Your route and time you allow for your trip will definitely center around where you can recharge your vehicle along the way. So any thoughts of cutting down a back road to see the sites of old America will be out of the question. No charging stations. Should your battery die, you’re stuck. You will need a tow and just where you will be towed is the next question. Remember if you were in your gasoline powered car and ran out of gas on that same backroad in America, probably someone can bring you a couple of gallons of gas, enough to get you to the next gas station. No tow truck, easy fix. So let’s conclude you’ve stuck to your plan, you know, the plan that maps out a charging station along your journey. When you get to that charging station you will likely be required to wait in line to get a charge. Even if you don’t have to wait in line, you will probably need at least thirty minutes to get a good charge so that you can continue along your way. Me, I’ll pull up next to the gas pump, pump my eighteen gallons of gas, grab a snack inside if I go inside, and I’m back on the road. On any road I might choose to explore! Not the mapped out electric car only roads!

Here it comes. Now you’re sitting there reading this and dying to tell me how much I’m paying for a gallon of gas while you’re charging your electric car for maybe a third of what I just paid to fill my tank. You might be right. Probably you are but, if you consider it a vacation to sit for an hour, two, or sometimes more waiting in line to charge your vehicle’s battery pack so you can drive 280 miles before you do it all again, you have fun on that vacation my friend. Not only did my fuel stop take me just fifteen to twenty minutes but, I’ll drive a hundred miles farther on my fillup than you will on your recharge. I will have been in the pool, eaten dinner, and been laying in bed watching television in the motel before you arrive and check in. But you saved fifty dollars more than me that day of travel? Fine by me, after all I’m on vacation. I thought the whole idea of a vacation was to relax and live a bit carefree for a few days? Fifty dollars a day is okay by me.

Back to Florida. Just today state officials are warning anyone who owns an electric vehicle that was exposed to large amounts of water during the storm to park those vehicles outside and away from building structures. It seems when these gigantic battery packs get exposed to large amounts of water, salt water is worse, corrosion starts immediately and progresses quickly. As a result, electric vehicles in Florida are catching on fire without warning or signs of trouble. What makes these fires even more dangerous is the good possibility of an explosion along with the fire. Fire departments are reporting using as much as twenty thousand gallons of water to put an electric vehicle fire out if it’s even possible to put it out. Some fire departments are just standing by while the vehicles burn themselves to the ground so as not to waste time and resources for fear of needing those resources for a structure fire someplace where extinguishing the fire makes a difference. Remember now, there are thousands of these vehicles on the streets in Florida. No one has said you are not at risk driving one and that a fire won’t start as long as the vehicle is moving down the road. No, these vehicles can and will catch fire if the corrosion circumstances are right at any time.

So you can thank ol’ Joe and his band of green beans pushing the radical green new deal agenda. President Biden and his administration are doing everything possible to force electric vehicles on us and gasoline out. His administration continues to stand by and do nothing as gasoline prices again have gone to nearly seven dollars a gallon in some parts of the country and nearly four dollars a gallon everywhere else. He and his cronies simply do not care what you have to pay for gasoline. They absolutely realize when transportation costs of everything you use day to day rise, the prices of the goods must also rise to cover the cost of fuel to get them to you. They don’t care. It’s simple math but it seems Joe lost his calculator. He could have used his son Hunter’s computer to make these simple calculations but darn, that’s right, the FBI has Hunter’s computer! It’s reported there are plenty of math calculations on that computer. A clear breakdown of who gets how much money in the many alleged overseas questionable business dealings of the Biden family and others. That’s another story for another day but, watch the news. It’s being reported today that Hunter Biden may finally get charged with a crime or two. It needs to happen soon in order for his dad to grant him a full pardon before leaving office.