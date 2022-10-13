Moose Lodge hosts upcoming Community Health Fair Oct. 14

By Dominik Stallings

The Tuscola Moose Lodge is hosting Community Health Day Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Douglas County Health Department and several other mobile unit clinics are coming in to provide services to the community.

Lodge President Gary Doud said that the event is a “heart of the community” project and part of their ongoing mission to give back to the community. Sandy Hoke put the event together after a few months of planning.

“The Moose Lodge has been in Tuscola for over 100 years and does lots of things to help schools and community,” said Doud.

ImpactLife will be holding a blood drive during the event, masks and appointments are required to donate blood. You can call (800) 747-5401 or schedule online at bloodcenter.org. According to organizer Sandy Hoke, the donated blood will stay locally in the community.

According to Colleen Lehman, DCHD spokesperson, there have been blood supply shortages for Carle Foundation and Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospitals, all Hospital Sisters Health System hospitals, all Memorial Health hospitals, and almost all OSF hospitals. Tuscola High School will also host a blood drive through ImpactLife a day earlier, Thursday, Oct. 13.

Sarah Bush Lincoln is sending out a mammography van to do mammograms and screens for breast cancer. You can schedule an appointment at (800) 639-5929.

Christie Clinic will be administering vaccines to people who are 4 years and older. A list with accepted health plans can be found at christieclinic.com/accepted-health-plans. If you don’t have health insurance the regular doses cost $55 and a high dose $95.