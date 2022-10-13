Junior Sydney Moss gets offensive in non-conference action

By Lenny Sementi

Junior outside hitter Sydney Moss has been the driving force for volleyball coach Lydia Miller in recent matches. The trend continued last Monday, Oct. 3, evening in Urbana, as the Lady Warriors upended the host Tigers in non-conference action and scored 2–1. “Sydney had a great match for us tonight,” said coach Miller, “Anna (Rauguth) receiving and passing was on point and Emily (Czerwonka) was the catalyst for the offense at setter.”

Moss pounded home a match-high 13 kills in the thrilling 25-17, 22-25, 25-21 victory. She fueled a first-game 5-point rally with a pair of kills and came up big late in game three with a kill, sealing the deal on the victory. The third-year player did a little bit of everything, adding six digs and three blocks to her season stat sheet. Classmate Addisyn Pettry was the next upfront, tallying seven kills while donating double-digit digs to the cause with 7. Czerwonka not only fed the duo at the net, delivering 17 assists, she was also huge upfront, dinking and swinging her way to eight kills. The junior found her way to eight saves and two aces in the back row.

Tuscola owned the service line with six players tacking on at least one ace each to the cause. Rauguth led the way with four aces and Zoey Thomason was right on her heels accounting for three aces and 10 service points. The two also patrolled the back row, finding their way to a combined 20 digs. Mia Hausmann collected her share of floor burns in the back row, diving her way to 10 saves, while Carly Ochs added four digs and an ace to the evening’s stats.

A few nights later, it was a little tougher sledding for the Warriors’ offense, producing just five kills in a Central Illinois Conference showdown at Meridian. The Lady Hawks were on point, by attacking the offensive side of the net in an 11-25, 22-25 sweep against the Warriors. Hausmann battled in the back row, leading Tuscola with a 9-save outing. Rauguth was next with five digs, followed by Ochs, who ended the night with four. Czerwonka found Thomson for two of her four assists and collected a pair of digs.