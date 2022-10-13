Director of Villa Grove’s Zest for Life Center discusses changes

By Tony Hooker

The lives and needs of “seasoned citizens” have changed and adapted over the years, and places that offer them services have had to change and adapt as well. I recently caught up with Melanie Brooks, the Director of Villa Grove’s Zest for Life Center, to discuss exactly how those changes have been implemented.

First of all, let’s talk about the name change. It was the Senior Citizen’s Center for quite a while. Do you have any idea of how long it was the senior center?

I believe it was 1981, when the center first opened.

40 years plus. So, what brought about the change?

When I first came on board, in March of 2021, they had already started talking about the name. We got a beautiful little canvas that was donated by Lois Jones, and it said, “Have a Zest for Life,” and the mayor (Cassandra Eversole Gunter) really came up with the name and it just kind of took off from there because we wanted to rebrand the center. Yes, it’s still primarily older adults, but people aren’t aging like they used to age, and if you say come to the senior center, they’ll probably say ‘I’m not going there. That’s where my grandparents went!” Things are different now. Even when they’re older, their bodies are younger than their grandparents were. We wanted to do a fresh kind of vibe and décor that was really cheerful instead– than the drab carpet and walls. That worked for a time, and it worked for that time, but it doesn’t work anymore.

You’re still doing meals?

Yes, we’re still doing meals. I’m the Peace meal Site Supervisor. We’re open for congregate, but right now we don’t have any congregate. We deliver 18 meals per day. We deliver down to Camargo and out to Longview, as well as here in town. Last month, we delivered 405 home-delivered meals. We’re also doing the “second meal”. It’s the breakfast bags we give once a month. There’s a need here because a lot of the people we deliver to just can’t get out to congregate.

There are lots of changes going on here in the center. It’s bright. It’s airy. I love the lemon theme.

I’m trying not to go too overboard, but right now I’m zhushing it up! Is that the cool word? <laughs>

How about activities? What are some of the new activities?

We’re doing different things, as opposed to what the senior center did in the past. Right now, we’re doing Euchre. Boots Blaney came up with that idea. I’m here to assist, but she leads it and does the teams. Players move to different tables. We have Euchre every Tuesday, from 1-3, but today we went over because we were having so much fun, and that’s ok. <smiles> At the end of this month, we’re going to have a paint-party one evening. I’m going to do a scheduled activity on the last Thursday of every month, from 1-3. We’re still geared toward older adults, but we welcome everyone. We also have games. Sarah Bush Lincoln bought all kinds of games for visitors. We’ve got a really nice bingo game. I’ve got my low vision, mobility Scrabble. With my background in aging, I’m going to be doing some workshops. Another thing I’m looking into doing is called the Legacy Project. They can actually do a little history about themselves. I love genealogy, but sometimes you run into blocks, but this is about the person. We’re probably going to have a formal Tea this winter, where they’ll have to wear funny little hats. <smiles> I am totally open to new ideas, if anyone wants to bring them to me. I want input from the people who come here.

Let’s step back a bit. Where did you go to high school?

I actually graduated from high school in Florida. I’ve been here since 1998. I raised my children here. I finished a bachelor’s degree at EIU in 2010, and I earned a master’s degree in Gerontology from the University of Indianapolis five years later. That’s kind of my educational background. I’ve been a C.N.A. I learned a lot when I worked for Adult Protective Services as a case worker. I worked for an insurance company as a case worker for a while, and then after taking a little sabbatical, I’ve been in this position with Sarah Bush and the city since 2021.

Where do you think your interest in helping seniors came from?

I know exactly where that came from. My maternal grandmother, Doris Hopwood. She was my everything. She’s gone now, but she was way before her time. I model my thinking on aging on her. She had some struggles, but she was a go-getter. She was always doing something for the church, or she was crocheting. She was open-minded, and she always wanted to try new things and so I found that I loved older adults. She was an amazing role model.

Other than your “High Tea,” what other things do you see coming in the future?

I would like to do some informational things about scams. I might have Chief Rea come and help me because that population always gets financially exploited. When I worked for APS, that was the number one case of elder abuse. Also, I was talking with Cassandra (Mayor Eversole Gunter), and I think we’re going to do it. I would like to open the center for a couple of hours on any part of the day when we don’t have anything scheduled to act as a resource for people to come in. I’ve had a few people who have reached out and said, “I’m having trouble with the garbage,” or “they keep sending me this bill,” and I’ve been able to help them get things squared away. I want them to know that if they need assistance in signing up for programs or anything like that. Basically, if they have a problem, I want them to know that I’ll figure something out. If I don’t know how to fix it, I’ll find someone who does. As an example, there was one person who was having trouble with his garbage, and I called as an advocate on his behalf and his bill was fixed and all is now fine.

Do you plan on calling in external resources if you need to?

I know that there’s a family resource center in Douglas County and I would like to have them assist. I don’t know anything about the Medicare or the circuit breaker for the license plates, so I would love to have people come in and talk about that.

How about road trips in the future?

I’ve thought about that, but I feel like we need to get something really concrete, here at first.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about following in your career path and working with seniors?

You just have to have a heart for it. Some people are afraid of aging, and I would tell them to find one older person and get to know them. Then you’ll see that they are the same age in their head that we are. Go with your heart and with your passion and be enthusiastic. Listen. These people that are aging now are a different population than even your grandparents, and we have to be open-minded.