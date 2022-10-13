Dancers sue The Hideout for wages

By Dominik Stallings

An exotic dancer at The Hideout Gentlemen’s Club is suing the parent company Dirt Cheap, Inc. in a class action lawsuit on behalf of herself and over 40 other dancers. according to a federal class action lawsuit filed Sept. 26, dancers weren’t paid wages and were required to pay management “kickback” fees for each shift worked.

The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois and alleges that the dancers aren’t paid federal minimum wage. The lawsuit names Tamicya Waddel, but includes more than 40 dancers in the relevant period from August 2019 through the date of judgment.

According to the lawsuit, the club didn’t pay the dancers any wages and misclassified them as “non-employee contractors” even though they were being treated as employees. The club set times when dancers could work and established the dance orders. The club also set prices for private and semi-private dances and offered specials and promotions. The lawsuit alleges the company violated the Federal Fair Labor Standards Act, Illinois Minimum Wage and The Illinois Wage Payment and Collection Act. According to the lawsuit, dancers paid management “mandatory or kickback fees” of $10-30 per shift worked, each shift customarily lasted about 3-5 hours. The lawsuit alleges that dancers were charged to cover overhead and some of their tips were assigned to DJs and non-dancer employees.

Meanwhile, the club brought in over $500,000 in gross revenue each year since August 2019. According to the lawsuit, this includes unrecorded cash sales and other transactions

The period of the lawsuit reaches all the way back to August 2019 and seeks payment for damages, back-pay, restitution, liquidated damages, prejudgement interest and attorney’s fees. This means that they would be repaid for all “kickback” fees and all hours worked at federal minimum wage of $7.25 plus accumulated interest.