Cross Country girls place 5th at Cumberland Invitational

By Lenny Sementi

Coach Beth Pugh’s girl’s cross-country team took another big step forward last Saturday, Oct. 8. The Lady Warriors had a strong showing on a tough course at Lakeland College in Mattoon. They ended their day in fifth place as a team at the Cumberland Invite out of 17 schools in attendance. They finished behind a pair of state-ranked squads in Effingham St. Anthony and Marshal as well as a very good 2A Mattoon team.

Freshman phenomena, Kate Foltz, crossed the line first for the black and gold taking fourth out of over 80 runners. She entered the chute in 20-minutes and 15-seconds. Sophomore, Rylie Vanausdoll, was next up for coach Pugh, earning some hardware with an eighth-place finish, clocking in with a 21:34. The most impressive thing about the duo is that both runners were on a tempo run in preparation for this week’s Central Illinois Conference meet while managing workload heading toward the postseason.

“Rylie and Kate ran a tempo workout,” stated the coach. “And still both finished in the top ten, that says a lot about where they are right now in their training.”

Addy Ring returned to the lineup and was the third scorer for the Warriors ending her day just outside the top half in 54th place. Molly Macaulay was right on her heels ending her day a few steps back in 55th place. Anne Brazzell wrapped up the scoring in the five-person landing in 59th setting a new personal record for the third consecutive week.

“Annie PR’d again, she has been working hard and it is paying off at the right time,” commented the coach. “Addy and Molly just finished with their golf season, so they are working on their endurance. We have some big meets coming up in the next few weeks, with conference, regional, sectional and state. Hopefully, we can stay focused and finish strong.”