County Board reviews new jail presentation

By Dominik Stallings

Douglas County Sheriff Nathan Chaplin said he thinks it would be wasteful to put more taxpayer money into the 37-year-old jail. The county’s law and order subcommittee are studying replacing the jail with a 49,000-square-foot facility that would cost up to $41 million.

BKV Group, a Chicago-based architecture firm, presented a new jail design at the Oct. 10 subcommittee meeting. The proposed building would include the sheriff’s office, jail, 911 call center, antenna tower, parking lot and storage building. It would take 18 months to build.

The project also would require a new site as the current lot where the jail is located would not be large enough.

While the current jail is less than 40 years old, Chaplin said its design concept is closer to 90 years old. He said the architectural firm that designed it was known more for building churches, and he thinks aesthetics were more important to them than functionality.

It was designed for 18 beds and has since been doubled to 36. Jail officials said the current building is inefficient and costly to maintain. The BKV Group said the building has met its life expectancy.

