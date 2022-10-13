Bulldog speed takes center stage ending Tuscola’s winning streak

Tuscola’s football team came out strong this past Friday evening Oct. 7 in Decatur but in the end, it was St. Theresa’s speed that took center stage and proved to be the difference in a 38-7 Bulldog victory. Missed opportunities on offense and big plays by the state’s second-ranked Class 2A Bulldogs ended Tuscola’s win streak at two dropping the Warriors to a 5-2 on the season.

St. Teresa and their high-powered offense chose the ball to open the game and were immediately put on their heels. A big stop by Brady Cain and a host of Warriors on the opening kickoff and a quick three that included two tackles for loss by Cain and Tristan Gadomski forced a Bulldog punt. Coach Andy Romine’s squad sliced through the speedy St. Teresa defense, converting four first downs en route to a first and goal at the 9-yard line. The Bulldogs bent but didn’t break, keeping the Warriors off the board taking over on their own 7-yard line.

The speed struck on the outside for the first time three plays later on a 3rd and long from St. T’s own 10-yard line when a post route down the right side resulted in a 90-yard scoring strike putting the Bulldogs on top 7-0 with 6:09 left in the first frame. Romine’s offense went back to work but this time when they ventured into the red zone for the second the Bulldogs came up with a turnover to stall the drive.

Tuscola’s third drive ended with a safety, making it 9-0 Bulldogs. They added to the totals with a jaunt over the right side on the following drive pushing it to 17-0. They moved the needle to 24-0 with a long run off the left side before the Warriors found pay dirt on a 56-yard scoring strike from Jordan Quinn to junior classmate Austin Cummings with 5:02 left in the first half, cutting the lead to 24-7 following the point after by Keller Beachy.

“Their speed can you hurt you in a number of ways,” stated Romine. “We had opportunities in the first half, and really needed to punch those two in when we were deep in the red zone. Then who knows what happens. That’s a really good football team and we had our chances, we will keep moving forward and build off the positives.”

Tuscola stalled on its opening drive of the third quarter and the Bulldogs answered with a score and added an insurance score early in the fourth stanza to end the suspense. St. Teresa remains unbeaten moving to 7-0 on the year with the victory. Quinn connected on 7 of 17 for 105-yards and a score through the air and rushed for 19-yards on eight carries.

Cummings hauled in two catches for 63-yards and a score. Hunter Branca and Parker James grabbed two as well for 19 and 22-yards respectively. Ben Hornaday came up two yards short of the century mark gaining 98-yards on 21-totes averaging 4.6-yards a crack.

Jordan Sanchez had a monster game, defensively corralling 12-bulldogs in all and collecting a game-high eight solo tackles along the way. Cummings was just as strong, finding his way to nine stops in the game, while Cain, Gadomski and Nate Thomason added six tackles each to their season stat sheet. Gadomski and John Claxon each recorded a sack and Branca intercepted a ball in first half.