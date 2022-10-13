Blue Devils weather the storm

By Tony Hooker

The Villa Grove Blue Devils used a stifling defense and opportunistic offense to defeat Sangamon Valley Oct. 8, 42–0 on a sunny afternoon at Russ Ghere field.

It took just 46 seconds for Villa Grove High School to reach the endzone after Brady Clodfelder’s12 yard return of the opening kickoff to their 37-yard line. After Luke Zimmerman, who finished with 154 yards on 10 carries, moved the ball to the 41-yardline, quarterback Layne Rund looped a short pass to Clodfelder, who then pitched it to Zimmerman, who sprinted into the endzone. Nic Wilson’s PAT set the score at 7-0 with 11:14 remaining in the first quarter.

After Mason Carter’s nice open-field tackle of the ensuing kickoff pinned the Storm at their 25-yard line. The Devil’s defense quickly forced a 3-and-out, with Carson Block forcing a fumble that Sangamon Valley was able to fall on but left them in a punting situation.

Gunner Cline’s 18-yard punt return set the Blue Devils up at the Storm 40-yard line and from there it took five plays for Villa Grove High School to again reach pay dirt, with Rund sneaking it over from the 1-yard line. Wilson’s PAT sailed wide right, and with 7:54 left in the 1st, the Blue Devils lead stood at 13-0.

Again, the Villa Grove defense stood tall and forced another Sangamon Valley punt, which Bobby Fancher alertly caught at the Storm 48-yard line. Rund, who would finish the day 9-24 passing for 194 yards and three touchdowns, missed on his first down attempt. On second down, Luke Zimmerman burst off the right side for the 48-yard score. Wilson’s PAT again split the uprights, and the Blue Devil led the stunned visitors 20-0 with 4:22 left in the first.

Zimmerman, who finished the game with nine solos and four assists, then took it upon himself to stop the next Storm drive, forcing another punt. This time, Cline’s return was negated by a block in the back penalty which moved the Devils back to their own 37. 14 plays later, Rund found Brady Clodfelder, who finished the day with five catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns, from 14 yards out for the score. In a move that would have made my former JV coach, Marty Hinton, proud, the Devils then set up in an unconventional “Polecat” formation for the PAT. Rund handed the ball to Cline on a sweep, Cline handed off to Robert Fancher, and Fancher found Rund for the wide-open two-point conversion pass to set the score at 28-0 with 10:15 left in the second period.

This time, Sangamon Valley was able to earn a first down before a fired-up Devil defense, led by Block and Zimmerman, forced a fumble that Hunter Butts alertly pounced on, giving Villa Grove possession at their own 47-yard line. Unfortunately for the home faithful, the turnover bug struck Villa Grove, as Rund fumbled it away after a lengthy scramble and Sangamon Valley took over at the Blue Devil 34-yard line. The Storm eventually moved the ball to the 17, where in their desperation the 4th down pass fell incomplete, giving Villa Grove High School possession.

From there, it took just one play for Rund to find Clodfelder, who made his defender miss and outran everyone into the south endzone for the 83-yard touchdown. Wilson’s PAT made it 35-0 over the dejected visitors with 3:07 left, and that’s where the score stood at intermission.

The Storm was unable to do anything with the second-half kickoff, as Butts, who finished with three solos and four assists teamed up with Connor Black for a big 4th down sack to give the Blue Devils possession at the Sangamon Valley 36-yardline.

The Blue Devils, however, could do nothing with the gift and after Rund was sacked for a 10-yard loss on 4th down, turned the ball over at the Sangamon Valley 45-yard line.

Parker Stevens, who finished with two solos and four assists, then stifled any sort of momentum Sangamon Valley may have thought they had by sacking the Storm quarterback on second down after Zimmerman stuffed a first down run for a loss of 1. Two passes fell incomplete, including a 4th down desperation heave from Sangamon Valley’s quarterback, who was under tremendous duress from Blue Devil defensive end Kyler Williams to give the Blue Devils first and ten at the Sangamon Valley 39-yard line. Zimmerman’s first down scamper moved the ball to the 27-yard line, and after Cline was thrown for a 3-yard loss on 1st down. Two Rund incompletions were followed by a 30-yard scoring toss to Bobby Fancher, who caught the ball and juked his defender before strolling into the west corner of the north end zone. Once again, Wilson’s PAT was true, and with 5:19 remaining in the 3rd, the running clock was set in motion with the score standing at 42–0. The rest of the game was anticlimactic, as the Blue Devil reserves, led by some strong running by Parker Stevens, were able to move the ball to the Sangamon Valley 6-yard line before taking a knee and running out the clock.

Villa Grove will next be in action with an 11 a.m. Saturday kickoff at Oakland vs Tri County on Oct. 15.