Becki Anderson

Becki L. Moberley Anderson, 67, of Tuscola, passed away suddenly on Monday morning, October 3, 2022, at her daughter’s home.

Funeral Services were held Saturday, October 8, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola. Burial was in the Windsor Cemetery, Windsor. Visitation was held Saturday at the funeral home.

Becki was born on December 22, 1954, in Mattoon, the daughter of Ralph B. and Frances M. Hoback Moberley.

Survivors include her children, Jaymee Attaway of Tuscola, Michelle (Nathan) Chaplin of Tuscola, and Ryan Farrier of Mattoon; grandsons, Ethan and Isaac Chaplin; sister, Marla (Michael) Goss of Decatur; special niece, Jenna, and several other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald Moberley; and sister, Jan Austin.

Becki worked at the Family Service Senior Resource Center of Douglas County, where she played a big part in the wellbeing of senior citizens. She formerly volunteered at the St. Francis Inn. Her family meant everything to her, especially her grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Family Service Senior Resource Center of Douglas County.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.