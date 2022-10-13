Back in the Day- 10/12/22

10 Years Ago

Oct. 17, 2012

When 16-year-old Maria da Cunga arrived in Tuscola in early December 1976, she knew but a few English words and phrases. But the one phrase she had committed to memory before coming to live for three months with the Ray and Lois McDuffee family (including 17-year0old daughter Cindy) turned out to be a pretty good one, considering the jet lah from which she had to recover. “My (Tuscola) family asked me how I was doing after the long travel and I told them ‘I slept like a log’. I had memorized that from an English tape I listened to before coming,” she recalled.

Folks coming to the Douglas County Courthouse Friday, Oct. 12, 2012, to conduct any kind of business may have been a little surprised by the decor they encountered on the first and second floors. Pink was in rosy abundance as the courthouse offices squared off for a day of contests and camaraderie in what has become an annual “Think Pink” fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, with October designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

As expected, a date with Meridian Hawks was just what the doctor ordered. After two humbling weeks in a row against state-ranked opponents Central A&M and Maroa Forsyth, the Warriors took out their frustrations on the visiting Hawks by administering a 59–12 whipping on Senior Night.

Mackenzie Seip and Hannah Scribner imposed their will at the net Oct. 9, upending Warrensburg-Latham in straight sets 25–14, 25–22. The duo combined for 14 kills in the Okaw Valley Win. The victory ended a four-game slide for the Lady Warriors in the league.

Twenty Years Ago

Oct. 15, 2002

Joe Sluder and Marissa McCumber were crowned Homecoming king and queen at the 2002 Tuscola High School Saturday night coronation. Steve and Becky Hettinger served as grand marshals for the TCHS Homecoming parade the afternoon before.

The Hideout restaurant opened recently along Route 36, a few miles west of Tuscola. Coming soon to town would be The Clothesline, a children’s and women’s resale shop, at 703 S. Main.

Blair Wilson and Austin Hogue were chosen as Tuscola High School’s DAR and SAR Good Citizens candidates this year.

The Tuscola Warrior football team celebrated Homecoming with a 40-20 win over Illiopolis, keeping Coach Stan Wienke’s unbeaten record intact. TCHS golfers Andy McGillen and Austin Arseneau qualified for sectional tournament play by firing scores of 83 and 86, respectively, at the Robinson Regional.

Thirty Years Ago

Oct. 13, 1992

Dick Helm was the special guest speaker at an all-class reunion held Saturday at Tuscola High School. TCHS seniors Pat Pierce and Missy Erixon were crowned king and queen at the high school’s coronation ceremonies.

Wilma Allen, a Country Companies agent in Tuscola for 11 years, retired Oct. 6, 1992. Allen said her retirement plans included reading and spending time with her grandchildren.

After a long battle against tough area teams, the Lady Warriors had to settle for second place in the weekend’s round-robin tournament. Tuscola, ranked 14th in the state, racked up a 3-1 record, falling second only to Casey-Westfield’s 4-0 finish.

Forty Years Ago

Oct. 19, 1982

Tom Harriss and Charles “Chub” Conner were both seeking the office of Douglas County sheriff, and their names were on the November ballot for voters to decide. County board seats in District 3 and 4 were also being contested, with Harold Hackett and Patrick Hausmann squaring off in 3, and Alan Michener and Michael Woods vying for the District 4 seat.

If you were shopping at IGA, you could find 2 percent milk for $1.49 per gallon, a 24-oz. loaf of bread for 59 cents, lean ground beef for 98 cents per pound, and a five-pound bag of apples for $1.29.

Dave Cavenaile, son of Alex and Pat Cavenaile of Tuscola and a sophomore engineering major, was running on the Parkland College cross-country team.

Tuscola’s Steve Bates had one of the greatest games a Warrior running back has ever had, with six touchdowns and 182 yards rushing in a 54-0 Warrior win over St. Joe Friday night. Dan Meyer also gained 103 yards on just three carries.

Fifty Years Ago

Oct.12, 1972

Senior Homecoming king and queen candidates for TCHS this year were Kathy Hettinger, Connie Miller, Barb Lindsay, Cathy Moody, Cindy Morrow, Doug Dietrich, Rick Izquierdo, Brent Ochs, Steve Owen, and Randy Todd.

Tuscola City Council members approved a Class B liquor license for Tuscola IGA Foodliner, which would become effective Oct. 16.

Terry Savage and Dave Blakey announced their plans to move Citizens TV & Appliance into the building at 103-105 East South Central, formerly home to the Eisner grocery store before it moved to Route 36.

Steve Owen became Tuscola’s most potent rushing threat with an outstanding 209 yards in 15 carries Friday night at St. Joe. He scored three touchdowns in the Warriors’ 34-0 victory over the Spartans. John Kalmar upped his per-carry average with 94 yards in five carries.