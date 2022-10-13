2 Herons Wellness Center opens in Jarman Plaza

By Dominik Stallings

Tuscola gained a new business in the Jarman Plaza, formerly known as the Jarman Center, Oct. 8 with 2 Herons Wellness Center. Business owner Laura Coblentz said the business will focus on helping people with health foundations, stress management and weight loss diets.

Coblentz said she worked in clinics and hospitals for 13 years in several different fields. In her last job as a telehealth supervisor at Hollan Hospital in Michigan, she oversaw 200 patients. Coblentz said that she noticed that doctors and nurses didn’t have the time to walk people through the foundations of health.

She saw the Jarman Plaza as an opportunity to expand her business and dedicate herself to giving back to the community through wellness. Coblentz also provides her services through Willow Tree Wellness in Arthur.

The owner of the Jarman Plaza, Chris Robinson, has developed the first floor of the former hospital into office space for professionals. He provides them with the space, atmosphere and amenities to conduct business. Currently, there are only three offices left and they have already been leased, filling a variety of roles. Robinson said there is a larger space available that would be better suited for a smaller company or firm. The plaza offers some amenities provided by Robinson, such as a shared receptionist, lounge, conference room, and break room. Robinson said that the first floor just recently finished their gym space, which is now available as well.

Besides 2 Herons, there is also mortgage companies, insurance companies, gas inspector, and a vet training clinic operated by the former owners of the Jarman Center.