VG sports wrapup

By Tony Hooker

Girls Golf

Logan Lillard and Ella Schweighart each punched their ticket to the IHSA girl’s golf sectional meet Sept. 30, at St. Thomas More regional. Schweighart fired a 106 to lead the way, and Lillard backed her with a 109 over the challenging Lincolnshire Fields course. Maci Clodfelder narrowly missed advancing, losing in a playoff after shooting a 113, and Addie Wilson contributed a 115 to the team score. Villa Grove missed advancing as a team by 4 strokes.

Boys Golf

Jake Gilles shot a 92 and Gavin Kiser backed him with a 93, but the Blue Devils were unable to advance any players to the sectional match. Nic Wilson fired a 109 and Jesse Bessent and Jackson Smith shot 123 to round out the Blue Devils’ team score.

Boys’ Cross Country

Luke Zimmerman earned all-conference accolades by finishing seventh at the Lincoln Prairie Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Bethany. Chase White finished in 20th place, Austin Zoch ran 36th and Blake Davis finished in the 38th spot.

Girls Cross Country

Super soph Scarlett Howard raced to a seventh place finish to earn all-conference honors at the LPC conference meet on Oct. 1. Kyleigh Price ran 12th and Madison Logan earned a 14th place finish.

Volleyball

Tell Tribe to get lost

Kayln Cordes dished out 16 assists and Logan Lillard hammered down 10 kills to lead Villa Grove to a 25-21, 25-15 straight-set victory over Judah Christian on Sept. 26. Bella Crafton had eight kills of her own to help the cause.

Clawed by Hawks

Kayci Leith hammered down seven kills and Logan Lillard added six, but it wasn’t enough, as Villa Grove dropped a 3-set match to Heritage by the score of 18-25, 25-22, 20-25 on Sept. 27. As always, Kayln Cordes set the Villa Grove offense by handing out 15 assists.

Girls Jr High Cross

Country

Julie Swigart completed the two-mile course in 17:31.5 and teammate Teaghan Henderson wasn’t far behind, finishing in 19:47 at the Monticello Middle School Invitational.

Boys Jr High Cross

Country

Logan Hauersperger’s time of 12:37.7 earned him a 34th place finish at the Monticello Middle School invitational. Owen Kneer finished 54th with a time of 12:58, Cole Cardiff ran a 14:10.02 race, Bailey Keith finished in 15:29.1, Ethan Vail finished in 16:33.3, and Carter Leith covered the two-mile course in 17:24.3.