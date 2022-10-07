Tuscola’s golf team swings into post season success

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s golf team both experienced some postseason success this past week in two locations. Coach Nolen Woller’s girl’s squad traveled about 20 miles north to Lincolnshire Field Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 28, for the Champaign St. Thomas More Regional a day after coach Angie Gough’s boys trekked a little further upstate for the Fisher Regional at Willow Pond Golf Club in Rantoul.

Woller’s group continued its strong season, taking second place in a 12-team tournament, finishing behind only state-ranked Mahomet Seymour. The ladies in black and gold earned automatic advancement and will move on to play the Lincoln Elks Golf Course in the Lincoln Sectional. Senior Makenna Fiscus brought home some individual honors, collecting hardware for a fourth-place finish overall and carding a 91 to lead the Warriors.

Next up was Zoey Thomason at the two-hole for coach Woller delivering an 11th place finish with a 104. Two strokes back at 106 was the third scorer, Marley Good. She ended up in 13th and in 14th with fellow senior Isabelle Wilcox, who shot a 107 to round out the scoring. All four of the Tuscola golfers would have earned individual advancement as well. Addy Ring and Molly Macaulay served as alternates, finishing in the field’s top half.

Coach Angie Gough’s boys teed it up one day earlier on Tuesday, Sept. 25, taking 8th out of 13 teams. Brayden Gough earned another week of competition with a fourth-place finish, ending his day in front of over 40 golfers with a solid 85. He will move on to the Bismarck Henning Sectional and take on a challenging Turtle Run course. Jacob Waugh was the next scorer for coach Gough, carding a 101. Carson Gaines and Aiden Devlin finished off the team scoring, occupying the Warriors’ third and fourth scoring spots. Ryker Gough and Chris Atwater toured the Rantoul course as alternate.