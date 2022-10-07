Tuscola Warriors Cross Country team fine tunes

By Lenny Sementi

Both the girl’s and boy’s cross country teams used a midweek meet at Monticello’s Lodge Park, which boasted the state-ranked Sages, to fine-tune their strategies as the final weeks of the regular season winds down and the postseason quickly approaches. Girls coach Beth Pugh entered three runners in the 9-team event that included well over 80 runners.

Kate Foltz was the 2nd girl to cross the finish line, capturing 25th out of all the runners. She clocked in at 19-minutes and 41-seconds. Sophomore Riley Vanausdoll was next up in 10th on the girl’s side and top fifty overall posting a 22:10. Annie Brazzell had a great day and set a personal record, entering the chute in 28:47.

“Kate and Riley worked on pacing themselves throughout the race, not necessarily worrying about times,” stated the coach. “Annie has been working very hard the last few weeks in practice and it’s really starting to show at the meets, she set a personal record on a tough course.”

Boys coach Neal Garrison had nine runners in tow, with three posting personal bests in the tempo event for the Warriors. Carson Smith and Aaron Hegarty set personal records, eclipsing the 3-mile course in 22:02 and 22:05 respectively, pacing each other the entire way. Bryce Graves was the first scorer to finish delivering a 17:32 for a fourth-place finish. He led a wave of Warriors that swept four of the next eight spots. Josiah Hortin and Will Foltz were shoulder-to-shoulder turning in a 17:32 as well, capturing fifth and sixth place.

Jackson Barrett was a few spots back in 11th, posting a 17:55. He ran with Xander Neamtu who crossed just 1-second back in 12th with a lifetime best of 17:56. Blake McLeese and Mason Veach followed, ending their day in the top 25. Unofficial scores had the Warriors finish 2-points in front of the state-ranked Sages in the non-team-scored event. “We were pleasantly surprised that we ended up winning the meet,” Garrison commented. “We know how strong of a cross country program Monticello has.”

“Our team goal heading into this race was to help develop our 4th and 5th runners (Bryce Graves and Xander Neamtu). Our top three runners (Josiah Hortin, Jackson Barrett, and Will Foltz) helped run in a pack to encourage their teammates,” stated Garrison. Between Xander’s efforts and his teammates’ help, Xander was able to run a lifetime best of 17:56. Blake McLeese and Mason Veach also ran together. Blake helped Mason run within 6 seconds of Mason’s best time for the season.”

“Carson Smith and Aaron Hegarty were our team’s biggest achievement for the day. They worked well together the entire race to help push each other to their best. Aaron improved by 1-minute and 18-seconds and Carson bested his by 1-minute and 19-second improvement. It is a pretty big deal to improve 10 seconds at this point in the season. To improve over a minute takes a lot of guts and determination. I was so proud to see Caron and Aaron working so well as teammates to crush their previous bests.”