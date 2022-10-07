Tuscola volleyball team spikes down Clinton Maroons

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s volleyball team celebrated homecoming week in style as they captured their first Central Illinois Conference victory on their home floor. They swept Clinton this past Thursday, 26-24, 25-17. Coach Lydia Miller’s group utilized a strong offensive attack at the net that produced 20 kills in the match, with six Lady Warriors all donating to the cause.

Sydney Moss was strong up front late in game one, securing a 2-point Tuscola victory on the back of a pair of kills. Moss led with six kills, including a pair early in game two, all of which Emily Czerwonka delivered. Czerwonka was tops in the assist column distributing 13 total while adding a kill and eight saves to her season stat sheet.

The junior setter found classmate Zoey Thomason for kills five times in the skirmish, including twice in a 5-point Warrior run that set the tone early in a second game, securing the CIC victory. Thomason hustled her way to 10 digs in the contest as well. Addisyn Pettry added to the offensive outburst with four kills and covered the floor on defense, diving her way to double-digit saves collecting 10. Senior Anna Rauguth patrolled the backcourt finding her way to a match and career-high 16 saves while providing two kills on offense. Classmate Mia Hausmann delivered four saves in the opener and five more in the clincher.

Moss had a career night earlier in the week on Monday, Sept. 26, pounding out a personal best of 11 kills but it was not enough as the black and gold fell to Heritage 16-25, 24-15. Thomason added on four kills and was dominating on defense. She delivered a career-best of 11 saves on a well-rounded night and included an ace and a block. Czerwonka fed the front row with assists on 15 of the team’s 17 kills while also digging out 10 balls on defense. Rauguth and Hausmann combined for 16 saves, posting nine and seven, respectively.