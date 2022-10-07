Tuscola Homecoming King and Queen 2022 October 7, 2022 | 0 2022 Tuscola High School Homecoming King Chris Boyd and Queen Brogan Rennert. A gallery of the homecoming parade can be found on page 14. Photo by Rachel Ray. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Metheny enters U of I Athletic Hall of Fame September 28, 2022 | No Comments » Picture this – U of I chief sports photographer TCF guest speaker September 28, 2022 | No Comments » TCHS Hall of Fame inductees to be honored September 28, 2022 | No Comments » Local teacher flies drones with agriculture students September 28, 2022 | No Comments » City files lawsuit against ‘Castle Mall’ owners September 22, 2022 | No Comments »