Things are about to get woolly in Camargo

By Tony Hooker

I recently caught up with Salisa Dann, the leader of the group who is set to bring the festival to life, to talk about this year’s festival and why it is so important to her and to the community.

How long have you personally been involved with the Wooly Worm Festival?

Since it came back in 2017.

What drives your continued involvement?

I like seeing the park full of people. Every year, I say this is my last because it takes a lot of time and dedication. Tears, and blood and sweat. You know, all of that. <laughs> but then when you come out here on Wooly Worm day and you see all of the kids, and parents and grandparents, the aunts and uncles and everything working the way its supposed to work, then that makes you want to keep going.

What’s been some of your biggest to keep this thing afloat?

Volunteers. We just cannot get enough.

How many do you think you need?

We have five, not including our two wonderful city employees who we could not do any of this without.

Who are they?

Doug and Kyle Raymer. I would say if we had 10 or 15 more volunteers, that would be perfect.

Anything new and exciting coming to the Wooly Worm?

We have a pageant this year. It will actually be on the first. The little miss, the miss and the juniors. The pageant directors are Haley Sappenfield and Samantha Stevens. A fun fact is that Sammi was the first ever Miss Wooly Worm! We have a corn hole tournament on the 8th, and we have basket bingo, I’m so excited for that!

What is basket bingo?

Basket bingo is just like bingo that you would play at the VFW on Friday night, only you win a basket full of goodies from our local businesses. It could be a home-based business. It could be a business in town.

This is all in coordination with the one hundred and eighty fifth plus one anniversary of Camargo?

At the end of the night, we’ll have our glow cart parade, like we do every year, and our glow cart parade will end at our center stage, and we’ll have a DJ dance party for the kids. We’ll have free glow sticks to hand out to the kids and we’ll play music and have the whole birthday vibe.

What other events are coming?

We’ll have some music things happening throughout the day. We’ll have wheel of fortune, which will be an audience participation thing. We’ll have pony rides and inflatables for kids. The FFA will be here with Brisket. We’ll have a couple of food trucks, which we’ve not had before, so that’s kind of exciting. . We’ll have fire trucks here and some EMS personnel. We’ll also have a race car here that the kids can look at.

What are the hours?

The official opening is at 9 am. There is no official ending time, it will just be when everyone is danced out at the end of the night! <smile>

How many more of these do you have in you?

I don’t know! <laughs> That’s To Be Determined!

Is there anything else you would like to add?

Pam and Dean Sigler will be our grand marshals for the day. They both have done a lot for Camargo and Pam is involved in so many things, both in the Villa Grove and Camargo communities. Without the Wooly Worm board, none of this would happen.