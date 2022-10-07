My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

I don’t think I’ll ever get old enough to believe each day will be just like the one before. I’m told that’s how it should be for me soon. Thinking about it, as my life has moved on I don’t really want my life to become a daily routine of the same thing day in and day out. Sure it might be an easier way, a more lazy way, but not always knowing what’s around the next curve is kind of exciting to me still. Maybe someday I’ll have a change of heart but not now. A little over a year ago my household of four people and two cats of several years dwindled down to just one son and a new labrador puppy my son brought home. (Thank you Cole) My youngest son didn’t just move out to go off to another semester of college; no this time he moved into an apartment permanently. He’s going to school full time and working a part time job. He wanted to get a feel for the world and felt the best way was to break some of the security connection from home. I get it. I didn’t go to college but I was out of my parents house two weeks after I graduated. I loved my parents and the home they provided for me but I wanted to grow up. Scott Flesor and I moved into an apartment in the 400 block of North Carico Street and my life changed forever. The security of mom and dad’s house was great but the excitement of doing it myself was even more so.

So for a little over a year now my oldest son and I have been living in this house. It’s been kinda a bachelor’s retreat for the two of us because neither of us was interested in the whole dating scene. He turned the basement into his own apartment and we shared the kitchen and garages. Not that we really need a kitchen for anything more than a place to store our cups and plates and counter space for the air fryer we use at least twice a day preparing our frozen food or left over pizza. Same environment Scott and I lived in except we used a microwave instead of an air fryer but only because there wasn’t such a thing. Payton and I share the duties of taking care of his dog which does live in the house with us. I’ve raised many German Shepherd dogs over thirty years but none of them were ever living in the house full time. One of us will run the vacuum cleaner every single day and sometimes twice. I wasn’t so sure this arrangement was going to work out very well for me because I’m too much of a clean freak but, I’ve walked back my concerns and having him in the house has been fun. We always have a required three or four lint rollers stationed around the house though.

I’m guessing that because everything has been sailing along without a hitch, a change may be on the way. Many months ago Payton met someone. Not just a someone but a someone very special to him. His relationship has evolved into something much more than dating. They spend much of their time off together and with their dogs. She has two and he has his one. They have been talking a lot lately about the possibility of living together. Which means Brodie, his labrador, will be going with him. I’ve gotten used to Brodie being inside with us and just another member of the family. I’m not anxious for both boys to be leaving the nest because we have talked and understand the why and hows come but, Brodie doesn’t have a clue why the breakup. Probably he won’t be back unless I dog sit for Payton should he need me too. Brodie won’t understand what has happened and that bothers me more than everyone being gone. I know, I know, in a week dogs forget all about the week before and adjust quickly. But what about me? LOL! I won’t adjust so quickly.

I’ve had friends and family say to me before, “What are you going to do when you might have to be living in that big house all by yourself?” “Are you going to sell it and down size to something that takes less time to maintain and clean?” I have absolutely no plans to move out of this house, my first and only house, therefore moving into something smaller and more manageable is out of the question. Now I have considered getting something smaller in a much warmer state to spend my winters but, I’ll always return here for the majority of the months in a year. I say always but there’s some reality that could one day come into play. Should my health fail and I become incapable of caring for myself and this house then yes, I’ll call on my sons to help me adjust to something I can take care of by myself if that’s my situation.

But that’s what it will take to get me out of here, failing health. I would like for circumstances to maybe cause one of my sons to take this house as their own after I pass on to my next life. Meaning they establish a career close enough or in Tuscola that it would make sense to live in this house. I hear we don’t need a home all of our own when we leave here. Not sure how that works but I’m open to new adventures. “But are you sure you might not meet someone yourself some day?” “Might that not change how you feel about staying in your house or even staying in Tuscola?” “You never know Craig, you might meet the love of your life someday and if you do anything could happen.” I’ve thought about that a lot lately. Could be I’d meet someone that feels about their house the same way that I do my own. Should that happen I’m pretty confident we could work that out in a way it wouldn’t be a deal breaker. And, who would want to consider me the love of their life?! I don’t think anyone has ever thought of me that way!! Anyway! I plan on living many, many more years so for now I’ll sit back and see where this train takes me! I’m feeling really good about what’s going on in my life and I’m confident this will all play out for the best for everyone involved. I’m not the least bit worried about living in this house without my boys. If they feel it’s time to spread their wings, I’ll support that choice too.