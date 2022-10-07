Blue Devils scuttled by Pirates

By Tony Hooker

Football coaches know that when playing a good team, it is imperative to limit mistakes and big plays. Unfortunately for the Villa Grove Blue Devils, they were unable to do either in a 42-14 beat down at Cumberland.

The Pirates blocked a punt on Villa Grove’s first possession, recovering at the Blue Devil 10-yard line, and punched it in from there, staking themselves to a lead at 7-0 with 5:07 left in the opening stanza that they would never relinquish.

Villa Grove would then put together a nice drive that stalled near mid-field, and this time a good punt moved Cumberland back to their 18, but it would take them just 4 plays to score, with the final play being a 58-yard pass to the endzone to set the score at 14-0 with 55 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The Blue Devils then showed signs of life, putting together a nice 83-yard drive, which culminated in a 12 yard scoring run by Luke Zimmerman, who carried the ball 22 times for 66 yards and two scores. Nic Wilson’s p.a.t. was true, and the score stood at 14-7 at the 8:02 mark in the second.

Any momentum was quickly erased by the Pirates, however, as they took just 4 plays to score. The final play came from 64 yards out to set the score at 21-7.

After a muffed kickoff return backed the Blue Devil’s up to their own 2-yard line, Villa Grove put together a promising drive, only to see quarterback Layne Rund turn the ball over, throwing an interception near midfield that Cumberland returned to the Blue Devil’s 17-yard line. A one-yard run was followed by a 16-yard touchdown pass, and with 42 seconds remaining, the Pirates led 28-7, which is where the score stood at the half.

Villa Grove would then take the opening kickoff of the second half and move to the Cumberland 19 before surrendering the ball on downs. Defensive end Carson Block then alertly pounced on a Pirate fumble to set the Blue Devils up at the host’s 25-yard line, and Zimmerman was able to reach pay dirt on the first play of the fourth quarter. Again, Wilson scored an extra point, and the score stood at 28-14.

Again, any Villa Grove momentum was squelched immediately, this time with an 88-yard completion. Brady Clodfelder, who finished with five tackles on the night, delayed the inevitable by running down the Pirate receiver at the ten, but two plays later, the Pirates punched it in to set the score at 35-14. Cumberland would then tack on another touchdown to set the final score at 42-14. The Villa Grove defense was led by Zimmerman, who tallied 15 tackles. Villa Grove returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m. for a home contest against Sangamon Valley.