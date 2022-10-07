A victorious welcome home from Tuscola football

Tuscola welcomed back the class of 1972 for its 50th class reunion during the Sept. 30, 2022 homecoming game. Head football coach Andy Romine and his Warriors also returned to the familiar territory of Memorial Field. The boys in black and gold led 16-0 at the half of the homecoming skirmish and then stepped on the gas after the break, downing Clinton 29-7 in Central Illinois Conference play.

The Warriors won the coin flip, took the ball and marched to the Maroon’s 16-yard line. They set up a 34-yard Keller Beachy field goal making it 3-0 Warriors with 7:02 left in the first quarter. The visitors’ two straight three and outs resulted in score number two for Tuscola. Nate Thomason capped an 8-play drive with a 2-yard scoring plunge pushing it to 10-0 Warriors. They drove deep once more but stalled on the 8-yard line and then converted on their 4th possession of the game when signal caller Jordan Quinn found Austin Cummings over the middle for a 74-yard scoring strike, increasing the lead to 16–0.

The two league foes traded possessions before Tuscola struck again on a 2-yard fullback scoring blast over the left side by offensive lineman Chris Boyd. Boyd, new to the backfield, punched it in, driving the lead to 23-0 with just over 3-minutes to go in the 3rd frame. Hunter Branca set up the score by taking a punt return 35-yards punt down the Warriors sideline to the Maroon 15. Quinn took to the air for another touchdown, allowing Jordan Sanchez to stride across the back of the end zone, giving Tuscola a 29-0 advantage heading to the final 12-minutes of action.

Quinn connected on 17 of 28 through the air, including two touchdowns for a career-high 294 yards passing. He also was at the head of the class in the Warriors’ ground attack, gaining 82 yards on 18 carries.

Tuscola had a pair of receivers eclipse the century mark. Branca was the favorite target hauling in nine balls for 136 yards. Cummings grabbed four Quinn passes for 111-yards and Sanchez secured two passes for 31-yards. Ben Hornaday ground out 26 yards on 10 carries as Tuscola pounded out 376 yards of offense, posting 18-first downs while limiting the Maroons to just 7.

Clinton gained 109 yards on the ground on 41 carries, averaging under 3-yards per try. He connected on just two of three passes for 9-yards. They dropped back a few more times, but a stingy Tuscola defense disrupted the visitors passing game and found their way to 5 sacks by four different players.

Sanchez topped the tackle chart by accounting for eight stops, including a sack. John Claxon, Brady Cain, Hornaday and Thomason all ended their night with seven tackles. Cain added a pair of sacks to his season stat sheet. Tristan Gadomski came away with a sack as well, delivering six stops during the contest, while Boyd and Cummings checked in with five stops apiece. Boyd had the Warriors’ fifth sack on the night.